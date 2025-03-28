Day 2 Targets to Fill Raiders' Needs
The Las Vegas Raiders have the chance to fill a major need with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
That being said -- they have a plethora of needs. The secondary needs help, as does linebacker and the interior of the offensive and defensive lines. A weapon to pair with Brock Bowers is also on the wish-list.
It can't all be addressed on Day 1 -- but Day 2 will offer the chance to make some big additions.
Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz named his favorite Day 2 players for each position; perhaps it can be used for the specific needs of the Raiders.
Wide Receiver: Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
Liskiewitz: "Iowa State has two excellent receiver prospects likely to be taken on Day 2, but Noel is my general preference. He is a smooth, efficient route runner who lit up the NFL Combine by running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, jumping 41.5 inches in the vertical and clocking in at 6.82 seconds in the three-cone drill.
"He was not just a dangerous downfield threat (five of his eight scores were explosives) but also a reliable chain-mover, with 46 of his 80 receptions going for first downs. While on the smaller side at 5-foot-10 inches and 194 pounds (combine measurements), he still hauled in 13 of 25 contested targets.
"Noel's elite athleticism combined with his route running and ability to find open zones suggest that his best days are ahead of him and that he’ll be ready to produce quickly in the NFL."
Interior Offensive Lineman: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Liskiewitz: "Jackson was the unsung hero of the Buckeyes’ title run, as he slid outside to left tackle once Josh Simmons went down with his ACL injury. After a rough initial showing against likely top-10 pick Abdul Carter of Penn State in Week 10, he filled in admirably for the remaining eight games of Ohio State’s season, highlighted by not allowing a single sack or hit in four playoff games.
"He started at left guard in 2022 and 2023 for the Buckeyes, and that’s where he began this past season as well until forced outside. While proving he has some versatility to his game this year, he will be regarded as a guard by NFL teams. Jackson allowed just three sacks and five hits on 996 pass-blocking reps as a left guard in college. While I’m listing him as my favorite Day 2 guard, I would not be shocked to see him sneak into the back end of the first round to a team like Detroit."
Defensive Interior: Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech
Liskiewitz: "At 6-foot and 282 pounds, Peebles doesn’t meet the typical height and weight thresholds to be a first-rounder. Put on the film, though, and it’s easy to forget his height because he is a dynamic pass rusher.
"His 91.2 PFF pass-rush grade led all interior defensive linemen in college football in 2024, as did his 27.3% pass-rush win rate on true pass sets. His run play was also strong, as he graded positively on 20.4% of run plays and had an average depth of tackle of 0.87 yards. His combination of quick feet and hand usage off the ball allows him to consistently defeat blocks and wreak havoc in the backfield.
"Peebles’ size will limit the number of teams interested in him, but he looks like the next in a long line of undersized interior defenders to have a highly productive NFL career."
Linebacker: Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
Liskiewitz: "We’re still awaiting a full slate of athletic testing from Carson Schwesinger, but he did jump a 39.5-inch vertical at the NFL Combine, and that explosiveness is backed by his film. His 11 missed tackles and struggles to cover in space are cause for concern, but his ability to add on as a pass rusher makes him worthy of Day 2 consideration.
"He posted 18 quarterback pressures on just 62 pass rushes, and his 90.0 PFF pass-rush grade ranks second among draft-eligible linebackers. Several teams should be vying for Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell on Day 1, and Day 2 should see the 'losers' of that battle looking to pick up Schwesinger instead."
Cornerback: Shavon Revel, East Carolina
Liskiewitz: "Revel tore his ACL during practice after Week 3, ending his college career early. If he’d been healthy and able to potentially duplicate his 2023 production, he likely would have been in the running to be the first cornerback selected this year. Now, he is more likely to hear his name called on Day 2.
"Opposing quarterbacks tested Revel's coverage 43 times in 2023 but completed just 19 of them for 250 yards and one score. He picked off just one pass but dropped four other potential picks and broke up 11 passes for an impressive forced incompletion percentage of 25.6%.
"When exactly he’ll be able to see the field again is currently unclear, but teams should covet his past production and his 6-foot-2, 194-pound frame enough to consider him within the first 10 picks of the second round."
