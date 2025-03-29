Telling Superlatives for Raiders' QB Targets
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of room to make a decision on a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft thanks to the trade for former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.
How early they take a quarterback is still up in the air and it is not impossible for the Raiders to pull the trigger on a quarterback with the No. 6 pick.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, and Alabama's Jalen Milroe are the top quarterbacks the Raiders have been tied to. Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman examined each quarterback and found who ruled each superlative for playing the position.
Strongest Arm: Milroe
Wasserman: "Accuracy and footwork may be question marks for Milroe, but his pure arm strength is undeniable. He proved to be a home-run threat during his two years as Alabama’s starter. His passes simply carry with better velocity than the rest of the quarterbacks in this class. He has 50-plus yard throws well within his range, even when he is compromised in the pocket. For those reasons, Milroe’s 7.0% big-time throw rate over the past two seasons leads all quarterbacks in this year’s class."
Best Mobility: Milroe
Wasserman: "With all due respect to players like Jaxson Dart and Riley Leonard, Milroe is easily the best athlete in this quarterback class. He ripped off 65 explosive runs over the past two seasons while forcing 67 missed tackles and earning an outstanding 88.8 PFF rushing grade. Milroe’s reported 4.4-caliber speed shows up on his tape, which is littered with read options, designed carries and scrambles that simply break the will of opposing defenses."
Best Mechanics: Sanders
Wasserman: "Sanders’ accuracy is arguably his strongest trait. He is the FBS’ all-time leader in completion percentage and owned an outstanding 80.6% adjusted completion rate over the past two seasons, a higher mark than every quarterback drafted last year aside from Bo Nix.
"Per PFF’s quarterback charting, Sanders’ 66.9% accurate throw rate over the past two years also leads the 2025 class. That elite accuracy comes from a clean and repeatable over-the-top delivery. The most accurate quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Joe Burrow, for example, emphasize synchronizing their front side to the target. Whether within or outside the pocket, Sanders does an excellent job, particularly with his front shoulder, of getting his front side where it needs to be to make every throw."
Best Under Pressure: Dart
Wasserman: "Two quarterbacks consistently rank near the top of PFF's metrics over the past two years while under pressure: Indiana’s Kurtis Rourke and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart. While Rourke does a nice job of throwing through pressure, it’s Dart’s ability to win through the air or on the ground that comes out on top here. Since 2023, Dart’s 62.5 PFF passing grade and 73.1 PFF rushing grade rank among the top five passers in this class. His 68.2 PFF overall grade under pressure this past season ranks second among passers in the 2025 class."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.