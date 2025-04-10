2025 NFL Draft: Who Is Rams' Best Day 3 FIt?
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has just been pumping out NFL quality defenders ever since he first landed in South Bend. Players like Kyle Hamilton, Marist Liufao, J.D. Bertrand, Cam Hart, and Javontae Jean-Baptiste have carved out roles for themselves, fitting into the mold of their teams and contributing in a variety of ways.
Typically, Notre Dame players are aggressive, disciplined, surgical, and prototypical. Linebacker Jack Kiser might exemplify all those traits. Thus, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron named Kiser as the best selection for the Rams during the third day of the draft.
"Three of the Rams' four rostered linebackers were undrafted prospects, and it makes sense for them to continue to add to the group with another smart, low-cost contributor. Kiser is on the older side of the rookie spectrum — turning 25 this season — and lacks athleticism but plays a savvy game through football acumen and instincts." Wrote Cameron.
"He generated an 80.0-plus PFF run-defense grade in each of the past four seasons, also charting in the 99th percentile in missed tackle rate over that span."
Cameron is right. Kiser brings a veteran mindset to the locker room, he's all business, and he is good at what he does, and that's being the calm in the storm.
The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabs gave a strong evaluation that mimics my own.
"Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser is an undersized but instinctive prospect." Wrote Crabbs. "He boasts good play processing ability and a wide field of vision as a space player. He needs high-level instincts to help him mask sufficient athleticism and his stature limitations, but Kiser boasts a powerful tool in his play."
"He’s self-aware of how he needs to play, the angles he needs to take, and the limitations he’s working with. Playing within himself provides consistent yield as a productive tackler. He isn’t overly fluid or long or disruptive in coverage, and his ability to attack and deconstruct blocks is minimal, considering his play length."
"Still, he’s gritty and tough and does a lot of dirty work on special teams, which should make him a welcome addition to anyone’s linebacker depth."
Consider this. If Omar Speights is the high-flying, see-ball, get-ball linebacker, why not pair him with a fundamentally sound linebacker like Kiser so both men can feed off each other and mask their weaknesses? Sounds like a good fit to me.
