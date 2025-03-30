Answering Questions From Rams Fans: Road to the Draft
Rams On SI is answering some of the pressing questions asked by Rams fans regarding the team and the possibilities of 2025. These were some of the questions asked.
Is there a plan to extend Sean McVay? We need to keep that man as long as possible.
I agree with that last statement. While there hasn't been an announcement that anything is in the works, it would make sense for the Rams to make it happen sooner than later. Back in 2022, both McVay and Les Snead signed extensions, taking them through the 2026 season.
With John Harbaugh of the Ravens signing his extension on Friday, considering he only had one year left on his deal, McVay and the Rams do not need to make anything happen immediately. The Rams and McVay can take their time, as each side has leverage.
It's my personal opinion and prediction that McVay can use up as much time as possible to secure the highest head coaching contract in the league considering how valuable he is to the Rams. And what if both McVay and Snead ultimately get extended at the same time?
What are the chances of them trading back or out of the first?
In my opinion, high. Very high. The Rams are likely to wait until their time to make a selection comes unless they feel it's worth trading up in the draft. It could also be doubtful they do that as they would have to spend trade capital while not having a second-round pick.
Working through some simulations and mock drafts, there could be some scenarios where an AFC team tries trade back into the first if a quarterback is falling. Plus, the Bills and Chiefs have been aggressive in the past.
What’s the next step in progression for Quentin Lake in this Chris Shula defense?
Be the captain. Be Shula's commander on the field. Many of the things he was doing during the second half of the season. As a player, expect him to blitz like crazy next year. Shula was in his bag dialing up cornerback blitzes and as the nickel, Lake's speed gave him a line towards the QB.
Something to think about is this. Chris Shula is expected to get head coaching interviews at some point if the Rams' defense continues to ascend. Lake is in a contract year. While not fun to think about, if the Rams do not extend Lake, there is a very good chance he goes with Shula to another team if that is how things play out.
