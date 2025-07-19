Rams Rival On Verge of Starting Season Without Key Players
At this point, it can be assumed that the only man excited about the recent news coming out of Santa Clara is Jacob Cowing because as things stand, he's set to be the 49ers WR1 come opening day as the Rams gained an advantage after recent events have called into question the availability of Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings as the NFL storms towards September.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers placed Aiyuk and Pearsall on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
"Among those landing on PUP, the 49ers will feel it most at wide receiver, where Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Ricky Pearsall, who missed most of organized team activities with a hamstring injury, won't be immediately available," reported ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
"Pearsall's presence indicates at least a slight setback after coach Kyle Shanahan said during the team's mandatory minicamp that the second-year wideout was expected to be ready for the start of camp."
"Aiyuk, meanwhile, is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 7. His status for the start of the regular season remains up in the air."
At this point, Pearsall has the best chance to be ready for week one, but considering his timeline has been pushed back, his injury could determine exactly how many snaps he sees.
On top of that, the 49ers most reliable receiver target Jauan Jennings has demanded a new deal as he enters a contract year, and with the recent news, Jennings has a lot of leverage in negotiations, especially if he makes the decision to hold out.
"49ers WR Jauan Jennings, who is scheduled to make $7.5 million this season in the final year of his deal, wants a new contract or a trade, per sources," wrote Schefter. "49ers extended Jennings’ deal last year, but that does not change how Jennings feels about this year."
So this affects the 49ers race with the Rams over the NFC West but there's another factor at play.
The Rams host the 49ers on Thursday Night during week five of the 2025 season. In the meantime, the 49ers play at the Seahawks and host the Cardinals.
If the 49ers do not get their things in order, they could be walking into SoFi with two division losses and a third may put the Rams on an empty street towards hosting a playoff game.
