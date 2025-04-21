NFL Mock Draft: Rams Target Athletic CB on Day One
The Los Angeles Rams haven't had an athletic, dominant cornerback to anchor their backfield since Jalen Ramsey, who is a player they should consider trading for. However, if they don't want to give up draft capital for a veteran player, they must target a defensive back in the upcoming NFL draft.
Historically, the Rams are a team that isn't willing to invest picks on day one into their secondary, but it may be time for that to change. They can't be serious Super Bowl contenders without a player that opposing offenses are scared to throw to.
They have good linebackers across the middle of the field, and their safeties are also adept at running downhill and picking up tackles, but they lack a player to hold things down in the boundary. While the Rams are expected to win their division once again, they'll have to deal with amazing wide receivers consistently.
Garrett Podell is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently released a mock draft. For the Rams, he predicts they'll draft a player to lock down their divisional rivals in Maxwell Hairston, a defensive back prospect from the University of Kentucky.
"Maxwell Hairston lit up the combine with a 4.28 40-yard dash and a nearly 40-inch vertical (39.5 inches). He would also fit well in defensive coordinator Chris Shula's scheme. Los Angeles brought back Ahkello Witherspoon on a one-year deal, and the Rams can replace him with more athleticism at the position in 2025 and beyond", said Podell.
In a recent seven-round mock draft, Hairston was predicted to be the Rams' first-round pick, and he's also been linked to them across many other mock drafts. His best year with the Kentucky Wildcats came in 2023, when he had 66 total tackles, forced one fumble, and had five interceptions, with two of them being returned for touchdowns.
He'd be available for the Rams to target due to an injury that kept him out for some time in his 2024 season, but even if a team drafts him before the Rams are able to, there are still many defensive back prospects the Rams should target in the first round. Players like Trey Amos or Jahdae Barron, whoever they draft, are good as long as they're addressing their need and head into next season with a star in their secondary.
