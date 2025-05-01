Should Rams Add Veteran CB In Free Agency?
The Los Angeles Rams were just one win away from punching their ticket to the NFC Championship Game this past season, ultimately falling to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Seeing where they started from, how they ended, the franchise left everything they had on the field.
Going into 2025, the Rams have already addressed their needs through the 2025 NFL Draft, as well as adding veterans to both the offense and defense to hopefully boost them back to the playoffs. With a young defense, however, anything could be in play for the 2025 Rams.
With breakout defensive stars in Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, and the Defensive Player of the Year Jared Verse, the Rams defense should be in good hands for the foreseeable future. However, it never hurts to add another piece to the puzzle when it comes to the defense, an area the Rams can still improve in.
One option that the Rams could go out and get is veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas. Douglas has been in the NFL since debuting with the Eagles after getting drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Since 2017, Douglas has competed with the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, and, most recently, the Buffalo Bills.
Seeing that the Bills themselves were competing to get to the Super Bowl last season, before dropping the AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, Douglas would bring the extra help that is needed in the defense.
According to Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie, Douglas could be a potential fit in Los Angeles.
"The weak spot in the Rams’ secondary looks to be Ahkello Witherspoon. While his size allows Witherspoon to be more aggressive in press coverage, he gave up 8.5 yards per target last season and has been above 7.0 yards per target allowed in three straight seasons. Douglas could represent an upgrade on that role, as it’s worth bringing in some competition for Witherspoon before handing him the starting job again," Xie wrote.
Last season in 15 games with Buffalo, Douglas recorded 58 total tackles, had six stuffs and five passes defended.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and you can find all of our daily coverage!
Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams' 2025 outlook when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.