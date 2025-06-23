Rams Rival Quarterback is Desperate and Dangerous
Money in the NFL is a funny concept. The idea of any normal working individual earning $960,000 a year would only happen to a select few out of billions of people. In the NFL, that's the veteran minimum.
When Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension following his 2022 season, the move was seen by many to be premature, and way too much money for a quarterback of Murray's avalibility and ability.
Murray's extension kicked in last season, and with the overtly inflated quarterback market, Murray's deal looks like a steal if he can deliver. However, that's not the main problem. The main problem is that head coach Jonathan Gannon is entering year three on the hot seat.
Gannon has had little success in his first two years in charge, failing to his marks achieved by his predecessor Kliff Kingsbury. However, it's year three that decides all.
Kingsbury had the Cardinals rolling in 2021, his third year in charge, as they were the number one team in the NFL, as Kyler Murray was playing at an MVP level. Murray was so good, people were genuinely stating he was better than Lamar Jackson.
The Cardinals were rolling until injuries devastated the team, opening the lane for the Rams to take the NFC West, and on that road, they drove over Murray on their way to Super Bowl LVI.
If Gannon fails to make the playoffs in year three, something Kingsbury accomplished, he could be saying goodbye after three years at the helm and with a new coach comes changes.
While the Cardinals wouldn't be able to financially get out of his deal until after 2026, if they were to trade Murray after June 1st, 2026, their 2026 dead cap would only be $27,718,177 while their
2027 dead cap would be $7,200,000.
That would mean their 2026 savings would be $25,542,500. A healthy chunk to rebuild a roster.
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman named Murray as the Cardinals' make or break player.
"The Cardinals have spent the past couple of offseasons building a dynamic rushing attack and a respectable defense," wrote Wasserman. "Their quarterback, Kyler Murray, now just needs to find enough consistency to bring the team back into the playoff picture."
"Arizona won five of its six games last season in which Murray posted at least a 70.0 PFF passing grade. The team lost eight of the 11 games in which he fell below that mark. Murray’s contract is tough to get out of until at least next offseason, but his performance this season could determine the future of the franchise."
Murray needs a big season, and the Cardinals have given him every resource to achieve it. Murray is coming for blood in 2025, and the Rams need to take notice because he may be playing for his NFL future.
