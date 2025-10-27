Making a Case for Stafford’s HOF Campaign
The Los Angeles Rams have no doubt that when Matthew Stafford decides to call it a career, he's a first ballot Hall of Famer. The Super Bowl champion has many impressive feats across his storied career, including leading two of the most lethal passing attacks in NFL history.
There are some who think Stafford hasn't done enough to earn his golden jacket, which is why this season is a perfect opportunity for the Rams to prove them wrong. He has the Rams looking dangerous, as the last time he was on the field, he threw for five touchdowns in a statement win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
First Ballot Hall of Famer
Jeff Kerr is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article overreacting to things that went down in week 7 of the NFL. Stafford's dominant performance against the Jaguars' defense makes Kerr think that Stafford's HOF case isn't an overreaction.
"Another game for Matthew Stafford, another standout performance. Stafford was dominant against the Jaguars defense in London, setting an international-game record with five touchdown passes in the convincing Rams victory", said Kerr.
Stafford's connection with Davante Adams was apparent in their victory, as Stafford continues to defy Father Time by still playing at a high level despite this being his 17th season in the league. If it wasn't for Puka Nacua getting injured, those two were on pace to break records set previously by Stafford's old buddy, Calvin Johnson.
Stafford is near the top of the league in passing yards, total and average per game, as well as leading the NFL with 17 passing touchdowns, while also only throwing two interceptions so far in 2025. His passer rating for the season is just outside the top ten, and he's looked as good as he ever has, leading Sean McVay's offense.
"He finished 21 of 33 for 182 yards and five touchdown passes with zero interceptions -- a 117.7 passer rating...He was leading the NFL in passing yards entering Week 7 and his touchdown-to-interception ratio is 32 touchdown passes to just three interceptions over his last 16 games started (including playoffs)".
Stafford's consistency and willingness to push the ball downfield make him a relic of a bygone era of the tough gunslinger archetype for quarterbacks. His play hasn't declined, as he can still hang with the best of them when it comes to arm talent and ball placement.
"Already with a Super Bowl championship (and the most touchdown passes in a season with 60, including postseason), Stafford is ninth all time in passing yards (61,675) and ninth in passing touchdowns (394). As the numbers keep going up and the wins keep coming with Los Angeles, Stafford has solidified his Hall of Fame case. He may be a first-ballot Hall of Famer as well".
The way the Rams can ensure that Stafford makes it into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility is by continuing to be adaptable and setting him up with every opportunity to succeed. McVay turned to a more tight-end-heavy scheme against the Jaguars due to Nacua missing the game, and that's the type of innovation they need to further along his MVP case by continuing to be successful.
What's Missing?
When taking a look at Stafford's illustrious career, there's one notable achievement that's missing from his resume that would take it over the top. Stafford has yet to win an MVP trophy, and in a season where the MVP frontrunner is changing every week, why can't Stafford win his first one in 2025?
A lot of things would have to happen in order for Stafford to be in serious MVP contention, the first of which is obvious: the Rams must go undefeated the rest of the way for the remainder of the regular season.
Then, the Rams' explosive attack earlier in the season has to come back with Nacua's return. If they continue to have a historic season together, it's hard to deny that Stafford is one of the most valuable players in the NFL.
