Five Biggest Questions For the Rams Offensive Line Entering 2025
The offensive line of the Los Angeles Rams will have a somewhat new look in 2025. Entering OTAs, Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, and Rob Havenstein appeared to be the expected starters after the Rams said goodbye to Jonah Jackson after just one season.
However, the Rams learned Alaric Jackson would be sidelined for an indefinite amount of time, suffering from blood clots. D.J. Humphries is expected to start in his place.
With all that being said, here are the top five questions revolving around the Rams offensive line entering training camp.
1. Is D.J. Humphries good enough to start in place of an injured Alaric Jackson?
When the Kansas City Chiefs realized they needed a left tackle, they signed Humphries. However, the team chose to start All-Pro guard Joe Thuney at tackle instead of letting Humphries play, keeping Thuney at his natural position. Why?
Secondly, why are the Rams going with Humphries instead of David Quessenberry considering Quessenberry just played in Kevin O'Connell's McVay inspired offense?
What I will say is that Humphries is a veteran player who was excellent for many years in Arizona. His ability to play left and right tackle will serve the Rams well, and he provides the team a lot of cover.
2. Could Beaux Limmer beat out Coleman Shelton for the starting center job?
At this point, it's unlikely. The Rams signed Shelton with the purpose of him being the starter. I spoke to Shelton during OTAs, and he was excited to be back in Los Angeles, noting the massive strides in improvements from his teammates that took place during his one-year stint in Chicago.
However, Limmer impressed in spurts last season, especially as a run blocker. Limmer's flaw was being unable to call signals, something he did improve on as he was thrown into the fire last season.
So, if Limmer takes that jump physically and mentally that second-year players typically do, could there be a surprise position battle?
3. Why did the Rams give up on Limmer?
If things do stand with Shelton operating as the Rams' starting center, why did the Rams seemingly give up on Limmer?
Here's my take. Shelton is a veteran who knows the system and the calls. The Rams want to take responsibilities off Matthew Stafford's plate, so Shelton is in a position to help out more effectively with the signals.
The Rams signed Shelton to a two-year contract, giving Limmer time to improve before the end of his rookie deal, which should then lead to a transition of roles.
The Rams want to give Limmer the time to grow that he was robbed of as a rookie.
If that is the case, one might ask, wouldn't giving Limmer more live reps accelerate his growth as playing time did in 2024?
We'll just have to wait and see once training camp begins.
4. How will the Rams manage the futures of Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson?
Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson are both eligible for extensions after this season as their deals are set to expire after the 2026 season.
So, who do the Rams prioritize and how do they manage their money?
Convention says Avila, but the Rams are not ready to live life without Dotson, especially considering Dotson's veteran leadership and respect in the locker room.
5. Does Warren McClendon Jr have a future on the Rams?
Perhaps McClendon is just naturally a right tackle, but it was a bit surprising that after making several starts with the Rams, he wouldn't have a shot at replacing Alaric Jackson?
There might be a position battle during training camp but the Rams added several left tackles through free agency and the UDFA market. What does that mean for McClendon?
