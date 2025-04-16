Rams Repeat Last Year’s First-Round Trend in Recent Mock
The Los Angeles Rams, after years of not having a first-round pick, must feel happy about their selection of Jared Verse. He won DROY, which hadn't been done since Aaron Donald, and headlined what was a successful rookie class for them.
It seems like, after years of them being aggressive and trading picks in exchange for talented players on their roster, the Rams are starting to adopt a new mindset where they build up their roster through the draft.
They've been able to stay relevant due to how masterful general manager Les Snead is at finding starting-caliber players in later rounds but heading into the upcoming draft, the likelihood they keep their first-round selection is higher than ever.
Pro Football Focus recently released a mock draft where the point of it was for each team to make a surprising pick in the first round. For the Rams, the pick that would be most surprising for them is to draft an edge rusher in back-to-back years by taking James Pearce Jr. 26th overall.
"While the Rams boast Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, they lack proven depth off the edge beyond him and Byron Young. James Pearce Jr. would be a strong fit as an explosive stand-up rusher, having tallied 107 pressures and 21 sacks over the past two seasons. Adding Pearce would give Los Angeles another dynamic piece to bolster its already ascending defensive front".
This isn't the first time Pearce Jr. has been linked to the Rams, and with only a couple of days before the draft, the possibility of them drafting him remains. While they would appreciate taking another pass-rusher to come off the edge and form a dynamic duo with verse, there's a reason this pick was included in the mock draft with all surprise picks.
If the Rams were to draft a defensive player in the first round, it'd most likely be a defensive back prospect like Jahdae Barron or Trey Amos. They don't need another pass-rusher, but they do need an anchor they can rely on in their secondary. However, even if they took Pearce Jr., it wouldn't necessarily be a bad pick, building on a team's strength is never a bad thing, and it would only serve to make their defensive line even more ferocious.
