Impact of Rams' Ties to College Football's Premier Running Back
The Los Angeles Rams may have had the weekend off but for one former coach, he was having a time on Saturday.
Former Rams assistant Jedd Fisch, the current head coach at the University of Washington, holds a player who could finish the 2025 season as the best running back in football, as Jonah Coleman's dark horse campaign for the Heisman got off to a great start against Colorado State.
Coleman's Big Night
In Washington's 38-21 opening day victory over Colorado State, Coleman had 24 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a catch for 22 yards.
Coleman was brilliant on the night, being able to make plays out of shotgun but being a deadly and effective runner when quarterback Demond Williams Jr, a rising star in his own right, went under center.
Coleman has the vision, the speed, the acceleration through holes, and the toughness to play at the NFL level.
The Expert Opinions
Before the season, multiple NFL Draft analysts spoke out about Coleman. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema naming him as a standout player.
"After rushing for more than 1,000 yards in his first season at Washington with an 88.7 PFF rushing grade, Coleman somewhat surprisingly didn’t declare for the 2025 NFL Draft — although it featured a stacked running back group," wrote Sikkema.
"The 5-foot-9, 225-pound running back has quick feet for the amount of weight he carries. Over the past three seasons, he has averaged 0.36 forced missed tackles per carry, which places him in the 98th percentile. Coleman enters the 2025 season with high expectations to be a top back in the 2026 class."
Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings added more to the analysis.
"On the on-paper assessment, Coleman’s production and size profile (5’9″ and 229 pounds) immediately intrigue," wrote Cummings. "He’s a dense, compact, and low-to-the-ground runner who’s never struggled to put up plus numbers."
"To get a barometer on Coleman’s game and how he projects, let’s take a closer look at his performance against USC last season. Versus the Trojans, Coleman touched the ball 25 times (most all season) and put up 121 total yards and two TDs."
"In spite of his size, Coleman’s high-level foot speed, lateral agility, and twitch are all visible. Those traits can help him evade early contact threats, while his surprising hip fluidity enables him to weave through the second level."
"Coleman’s combination of natural running leverage, play strength and targeted physicality, and short-area quickness can be devastating for defenders 1-on-1, and he weaponizes that blend of tools with superb vision, processing ability, and reaction speed."
The Analysis
While the Rams do not currently need a running back, you never know what an NFL season might bring. Coleman could become that home run threat Rams fans have been looking for and as the team gets ready to make massive financial investments to their roster, premature departures for young players in exchange for draft picks is a reality the team may have to encounter come next offseason.
In the meantime, the Rams should keep tabs on Coleman.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE