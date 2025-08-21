Rams QB Matthew Stafford Must Improve in This Area
The Los Angeles Rams will go as far as Matthew Stafford takes them. The veteran quarterback has plenty riding on his shoulders, and his right arm. Although Stafford is still one of the better quarterbacks in the league, he still could use work in one area.
Stafford's Improvement
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus analyzed the Rams and their upcoming season. The Rams have plenty of reason to be excited for the season, primarily because of the arrival of Davante Adams and the return of Matthew Stafford.
Wasserman believes Stafford still has plenty left in the tank.
"Even at 37 years old, Matthew Stafford is still perfectly capable of making any throw on the field when he is given a clean pocket. His 26 big-time throws in 2024 were a top-10 mark, while his 90.6 clean-pocket PFF passing grade ranked seventh," Wasserman said.
"Stafford's lack of mobility and suspect decision-making caused him to post a paltry 33.3 PFF passing grade under pressure. His ongoing back injury could exacerbate that issue, which furthers the need for the Rams to improve their pass protection.
Following training camp, Sean McVay explained how Stafford looked in his return to practice. The veteran quarterback missed some of training camp with back issues. Stafford is arguably the most significant player on the Rams' roster. They desperately need him healthy and on the field.
“I thought he looked good. I thought he looked better than yesterday. I thought it was a step in the right direction and we’re going to continue to hope that he’s able to stack days and feel good. That’s what’s happened so far. I thought there were some good rushes that we had where he had to move and manipulate the pocket, activated all parts of the field," McVay said.
"So, I think yesterday was good for him to be able to get a feel. I don’t know — I think it was good for him to be able to go through the whole practice. You could see, as he gets himself immersed in team activities, he’s just totally present and getting his feet wet a little bit. I thought today was definitely a positive step in the right direction and we’re going to continue to hopefully stack days like that.”
