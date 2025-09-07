Why Rams Must Take Advantage of Critical Opportunity
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most complete rosters in the NFC, if not the NFL. Though they have a lack of star power in their secondary, their dominant pass rush can make up for it and still have them be a top ten defense in the league next season.
Their offensive potential is through the roof in 2025, by adding Davante Adams to a receiving room that already had Puka Nacua, and supporting pieces in Tutu Atwell and ascending player Jordan Whittington. They made sure to continue adding to their receiving threats by adding Terrance Ferguson and Konata Mumpfield through the draft.
They've complemented their passing game by having one of the most underrated running back rooms in the NFL. Kyren Williams is their lead workhorse, but with support from Blake Corum and fourth-round pick Jarquez Hunter. This results in a running back room that has power and explosiveness, and gives the Rams offense depth past a lethal passing attack.
Offensive Engine
Of course, their offense won't reach its full potential if their signal caller isn't at full power. Matthew Stafford's arm is the offensive engine that powers this offense. Without his rocket arm or aggressiveness moving the ball downfield, the Rams wouldn't nearly be as dangerous as they are.
FOX Sports did their NFL week one roundtable, a series where they discuss hot topics in the NFL every week. For their first version of the 2025 season, Eric Williams believes that Stafford is the best quarterback in the NFC.
"He’s 37 years old and dealing with an injured back, but Stafford has played through pain before and will figure out a way to get on the field each week. When Stafford is healthy, his pairing with offensive genius Sean McVay makes the Los Angeles Rams one of the most dangerous offenses in the league", said Williams.
Hopefully, Stafford will be able to play every week. I honestly don't think that will be the case. I don't think he'll be out for the season, but I can see his back injury lingering and leading to him having some time off for some games.
Backup Plan
It's a good thing that the Rams have the best backup quarterback in the league in Jimmy Garoppolo, so that they can stay afloat if Stafford were to miss a couple of games. If Stafford were to be injured for the season, Garoppolo's return on investment may dwindle if he starts too many games, but as a spot starter, there is no one you'd rather have.
"The additions of Davante Adams on the perimeter and rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson will make it difficult for teams to key on Puka Nacua. And the Rams have one of the more underrated backfield tandems in Kyren Williams and Blake Corum"
The talent the Rams have on their roster is not only a benefit to Stafford, but to Garoppolo as well, if he were to come in. Sean McVay's offensive playcalling should make it easier on both of them, but his creativity is limited if he doesn't have Stafford's arm at his disposal.
Dark Horse MVP Candidate
"But Stafford is the straw that stirs the drink for the Rams. If he can remain upright all season, his ability to make plays in clutch situations and at the end of the year could propel L.A. to another Super Bowl".
Stafford has the capacity to set the league on fire with his arm, paired with loads of talent on offense. He's been responsible for producing stellar seasons at the wide receiver position, notably with Cooper Kupp and Calvin Johnson, and if he does something similar in 2025, it could propel his career to new heights.
In order for Stafford to be the best quarterback in the NFC, it would have to result in the Rams having the best record in the conference or one of his receivers getting the triple crown. If this were to happen, I think Stafford could win an MVP award for the first time in his career.
