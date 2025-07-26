New Updates on the Rams Offensive Tackle Position
On Friday, the Rams had a light day, going through plays at walking speed. Alaric Jackson was on the field and participating, one valadating Sean McVay's words about his participation and two, giving truth to the thought he could be ready week one.
The Rams have yet to offer an update on his health outside of what Sean McVay stated on Tuesday.
D.J. Humphries has been getting acclimated with the team. After missing OTAs because he was a free agent, Humphries' contact with the Rams before training camp was through zoom so he has a lot to catch up on.
Mike LaFleur provided an update on Humphries after Friday's practice.
“Another pro, right? He’s played a lot of good football," stated LaFleur. "I've unfortunately, but fortunately, have been against him quite a bit in this division for what feels like, I guess seven years now or six years. So I’ve got a lot of respect for him as a player. I never knew him as a person until we got him. Really we got him so late that in the summer that I didn't know who he was. Then just these last few days really getting to know him, he's a professional. It's awesome to have him.”
Sean McVay added his update to the position battle taking place in Jackson's absence.
“We are hopeful that Alaric will be ready to go. D.J. obviously, I thought for a guy that got on a couple zooms with [Rams Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell… you could feel that he's played a lot of football," stated McVay. "He’s got great athleticism, he's got a great demeanor. I thought Warren did a nice job. D.J. got a handful of reps, Warren was able to play right and left [tackle]. He got a bunch of reps, so [I was] just talking to Ryan Wendell about that. So, [Offensive Lineman David] Quessenberry’s another guy that we know can play. It was great to be able to have ‘Big Rob’ [Havenstein] out here at the tackle spot as well. So, we're going to continue to identify. That's going to be a really important spot for us to be able to develop with an optimistic and a hopeful approach that Alaric is going to continue to work and be ready whenever he gets cleared.”
We'll get more insight once the players put the pads on.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE