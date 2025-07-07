Rams' Star Named Contender for Comeback Play of the Year
The Los Angeles Rams are one team you do not want to face next season when they are clicking on all cylinders. The Rams have been a team on the come up the last few seasons, and this offseason, they have made moves that indicate that they are all in. They will be going for it all next season. The one goal they all have as a team is getting to the Super Bowl and winning it all.
Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will be back looking for one more run with the team, and getting back to the big game is why he came back to Los Angeles this offseason. He is still one of the top quarterbacks in the league, and it is going to be fun to watch him play with the new weapons they got and see how better he is with superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Nacua is a superstar and will look to make it clear that he is one of the top receivers in the league next season. He will be better next season, and he will go into the season as the true No. 1 receiver. That will give him a big boost because he is now the target that Stafford will be looking for.
Pro Football Network named Nacua as the top contender for NFL Comeback Player of the Year for the Rams heading into next season.
Other players on this list may have missed more time than Puka Nacua, as he still played in 11 games in 2024. That said, the magnitude of his star power could make him a strong Comeback Player of the Year prospect.
Nacua was a Pro Bowler out of nowhere as a rookie in 2023, catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged more yards per game in 2024, as he would've reached 1,530 yards at his pace over 17 games. It's a realistic possibility that he reaches those numbers in Year 3.
Next season is going to be fun to watch Nacua go to work with the new look wide receiving core. Nacua is one of the best young receivers in the league, and next season he wants to be the best. The Rams are coming, and they will be contenders for winning it all.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on the Rams.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE