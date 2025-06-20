2025 NFL MVP Predicted to Come From Rams-Style Offense
While no member of the Los Angeles Rams has ever won the AP NFL MVP award during the Sean McVay era, his offense produces winners. With former Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur as his head coach, Aaron Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021.
There's also a very valid argument that Cooper Kupp should've won in 2021 but that's for another time. While Matthew Stafford looks good and is considered a contender for MVP, NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha named Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow as his MVP winner during a list of way too early predictions for the 2025 season.
"Burrow is going to receive a lot of attention for this honor because he got plenty last year, when the Bengals were stumbling and fumbling their way through a frustrating season that ended with them missing the playoffs for the second straight year," wrote Chadiha. "There were people out there loudly saying that Burrow deserved to contend for the game's top individual award because of sheer productivity. He led the league in passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43) while only throwing nine interceptions."
Burrow operates a high-powered passing offense run by former Rams assistant Zac Taylor. The Bengals' scheme is rooted in McVay's passing concepts that helped take players like Cooper Kupp, Drake London, Puka Nacua, Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase to new levels in years past.
"It is true that Burrow would've had a strong case if Cincinnati had made the postseason in 2024. It's even more logical to think that more people will be singing his praises if he repeats those efforts. The Bengals made it clear that they wanted to keep his weapons happy (wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both signed massive extensions). It's also still a mystery as to what Cincy's defense will look like after an offseason that has included contract disputes with All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and first-round pick Shemar Stewart, the hiring of new defensive coordinator Al Golden and some high-profile personnel changes. If the Bengals return to the playoffs, then their offense is going to be prolific. That puts Burrow in a position to earn a lot of love."
Chadiha makes a great point as realistically he should've won it last season but the award couldn't be given to a player on a team that sucks. Burrow was phenomenal in 2024 but he was outplayed by Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Jayden Daniels, and others, mainly due to the wet paper towel the Bengals called their defense.
And the defense may be Burrow's Achilles' Heel again. With Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart on pace to miss week one, and the recent departures of Sam Hubbard and Germaine Pratt spell another year where the defense causes the Bengals to miss the postseason and for Burrow to miss out on an individual award.
Just think about this. Burrow led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns while Ja'Marr Chase won the triple crown. The MVP race came down to Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Do what you will with that information.
