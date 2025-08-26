WATCH: Rams' Monday Practice Highlights: Alaric Jackson Returns
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams got back after it on Monday following the conclusion of the preseason. The Rams now look towards the future as in under two weeks, they will take on the Houston Texans in their season-opener from SoFi Stadium.
Watch Rams Practice Highlights Below
Last week, the Rams made several comments regarding the health and return of quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Q: Could you talk about your confidence in Stafford because of his accumulated experience despite missing some time during training camp and the preseason?
"It gives me a lot of confidence and again, what I want to make sure that I'm at least acknowledging is that I am very excited and optimistic but I'm not a doctor," stated Sean McVay. "I don't know how some of these things and you just continue to pray. I know he's doing everything that he can to take great care of himself, feel as good as possible. He's been able to stack some blocks. He's doing a lot of things behind the scenes with [Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and his group. I know that he wants to be out there and be able to feel the way that he's felt as much as anybody. He's doing the work and then I know his teammates are happy to be able to have him back out there. That makes us all feel good.”
Q: Could you speak on your back injury and what you did to get back to playing?
“I'm not going to talk too much in specifics or anything like that, but as far as what I've done, everything under the sun," stated Stafford. I feel like obviously our guys here have a great program, doing everything we can to try and get to feeling as good as I can. I’ve done everything I can possibly do. I’ve done a ton of research just trying to help myself out. The good thing is, I’ve felt pretty good the last couple days out there practicing. I was able to do even a little bit more than I thought I was going to be able to do the first day and then I’ve just been trying to stack days. Backs are sometimes interesting things. It's not cut and dry with what's what and how you're going to feel. I really appreciate our team, our head coach and everybody taking a day-to-day approach with me doing everything they can to try and help me out. I have a huge feeling of responsibility to our team to do what's right by them and I'm trying to do that to the best I can day in to day out.”
