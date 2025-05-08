Rams Minicamp in Hawaii is Perfect for Team Building
The Rams are returning to Hawaii for the first time since they played the Cowboys in a preseason game in 2019, holding a portion of their minicamp at War Memorial Stadium on the island of Maui.
"The Los Angeles Rams and the Hawai'i Tourism Authority (HTA) are kicking off a partnership to promote tourism to Maui and Hawai'i, it was announced today by Hawai'i Governor Josh Green, M.D. and Los Angeles Rams President Kevin Demoff at a press conference at the Los Angeles Rams practice facility in Woodland Hills, California." The Rams stated in a press release.
"As part of the partnership, Mauicamp Powered by the Hawai'i Tourism Authority will take place from Monday, June 16 to Thursday, June 19 when the Rams bring their Minicamp to Maui. On Tuesday, June 17 and Wednesday, June 18, the Rams will host on-field team activities that will feature players in workout gear at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku."
This event is perfect for the Rams. Football is such a physically and mentally demanding sport that teams start to burn out at the end of the season due to all the work they put in leading up to that point. Taking their efforts to a different environment and at a different pace is a perfect way to break up the daily grind.
I had the privilege of playing at War Memorial Stadium back in high school, and while the locker rooms are small and old, there is a sense of tranquility on that field due to its location in consideration of the mountains and the sea.
The air is crisp, the weather is cool, and the breeze fills the body with new breath. A great place to get work done in a relaxed environment.
The events the team is participating in, such as camps for kids and rebuilding homes in the devastated city of Lahaina, will bring team unity and heightened morale.
As the Rams expand into the Pacific, perhaps they should consider holding more events like this in the future, especially as the team strengthens its partnership with the Hawaii Tourism Authority. This could be the perfect chance for the Rams to bond before Week 1.
