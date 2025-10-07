Rams Garnering Attention for Major NFL Awards
The Los Angeles Rams may have fallen to 3-2 after their last loss to the San Francisco 49ers. This was a discouraging loss, considering that the Niners were without starting quarterback Brock Purdy and many of their top weapons, including Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall.
Still, the Rams have accumulated a lot of optimism that they're legitimate contenders this year. They could easily be undefeated had their game-winning field goal attempt against the Philadelphia Eagles not been blocked by Jordan Davis, and their overtime run on 4th-and-1 been a different call instead.
Despite their final record, the sentiment around this team is that they're in the upper echelon and could easily be competing for a Super Bowl in February. There have been multiple leaders in bringing the Rams to their current status, and they've been acknowledged in the current NFL awards odds. Matthew Stafford is among the dark-horse candidates for the league's MVP, but he's not the only LA member contending for some individual hardware.
Rams' NFL awards odds through five weeks
1. Sean McVay - Coach of the Year
Head Coach Sean McVay has done an excellent job of keeping this team relevant since their Super Bowl victory in 2022. He kept the Rams in the conversation amid Aaron Donald's retirement, Cooper Kupp's decline, and myriad injuries throughout the last few years.
This season, he has his team among the top contenders once again, despite the concerns in the offseason that they might take a big step back due to Matthew Stafford's health and viability in his 17th season at age 37. FanDuel currently has McVay listed at +3000 to win the NFL's Coach of the Year award in 2025, tied for 12th in the league.
2. Puka Nacua - Offensive Player of the Year
Puka Nacua might represent the Rams' best chance at earning a major individual award this season. Matthew Stafford is in the MVP conversation largely due to his connection with the league's current top wide receiver.
His 588 receiving yards are over 50 more than Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 534 in second place. Nacua has 52 catches on the year, 11 more than Jake Ferguson's 41 in the next spot down. His individual efforts have him sitting at the top of the Offensive Player of the Year race, at +230.
3. Jared Verse - Defensive Player of the Year
Jared Verse ran into a brick wall in Week 5 against legendary offensive tackle Trent Williams. Before that, though, he's been excellent this season, with 16 solo tackles, five assists, two forced fumbles, 23 pressures, and two sacks. He's been the focal point of a premier pass rush for LA.
If the Rams are to contend for a title this year, they'll need him to continue to dominate on the edge and keep opposing quarterbacks on the run. He's currently eighth in Defensive Player of the Year odds at +2700.
