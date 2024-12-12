BREAKING: Final Injury Report Has A Few Surprises
The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) are seeking their third-straight win and third-consecutive within the division as they travel to Santa Barbara to face their bitter division rival San Francisco 49ers (6-7) on Thursday Night Football. The Rams' final injury report has a few notable updates to pay attention to.
With it being a short week with just three days of preparation for another must-win game, the Rams are fairly healthy with just two players being ruled out for Thursday night. Starting tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) and starting cornerback Cobie Durant (chest) will both not play this week.
The expectation of Higbee last week was that he would likely be ready to go for their Week 15 matchup with the 49ers, but he will still need more time to recover. As the week progressed, it looked promising since Higbee was a full participant in practice all three days.
With Higbee still sidelined, backup tight ends Colby Parkinson, Hunter Long, and Davis Allen will assume the tight end duties with Parkinson leading the way. Higbee will hopefully be ready to suit up for Week 16 against the New York Jets on the road.
In Durant's case, he will be missing his first game this year as he has been healthy and productive in all of the previous 13 contests. Durant is dealing with a chest injury that he suffered just a few days ago against the Bills at home. He will be expected to be ready to go for next week on a mini-bye.
Durant has 40 tackles, one sack, and one interception this year and has been an integral piece of the secondary defense. His loss against the 49ers on the road will be a massive one. Multiple backups will have to step in and fill that role against a 49ers team that will likely throw most of the game.
There are six players on the Rams' final injury report that are questionable. Defensive end Tyler Davis (calf), receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder), receiver Demarcus Robinson (shoulder), tight end Davis Allen (shoulder), center Beaux Limmer (knee), and offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (knee).
All six will be game time decisions and keeping an eye on their statuses could drastically impact the offensive success as well as the amount of pressure that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will see against a stout pass rush.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE