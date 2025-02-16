Could Rams Bitter NFC West Rival Seahawks Make Shocking Move?
It is not a secret that Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford wants to play football next season and that it might not be with the Rams.
The Rams have to decide if they want to bring back Stafford for another season under center. If the Rams and Stafford both want that to happen, they will likely have to work out a new deal to get Stafford to stay in Los Angeles.
Stafford is not officially on the trade block like his teammate Cooper Kupp. But the Rams will be getting calls and offers from multiple teams asking what it is going to take to land a trade for Stafford and get him on their team next season.
Another team in the division can see their quarterback on the move as well next season. The Rams NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks can be looking for a new quarterback this offseason. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith can find a new home in 2025.
"Statistically, Smith had a strong year, setting several franchise records," said sports reporter Zahid Rashid of Pro Football & Sports Network. "He completed 407 passes on 578 attempts for 4,320 yards and an impressive 70.4% completion rate. His efforts contributed to a 10-7 season, Seattle’s first double-digit win campaign since 2020, and a second-place finish in its division, tying with the Los Angeles Rams but losing out on the playoffs via tiebreaker."
"However, Smith wrapped up the season ranked 15th in PFN’s QB+ metric, and his overall numbers are underwhelming. He ranked 21st in EPA/DB (0.03), 20th on third downs (37.4%), and 14th in nYPA (6.9). Smith essentially matched his 2022 level of play, yet the Seahawks missed out on the postseason."
"The problem with Smith at this point is that there is no ceiling. He’s played with three good receivers for the last few years and is still only a slightly above-average QB. Plus, the Seahawks replaced their offensive coordinator, so he’ll be learning a new scheme all over again next season."
"It’s a huge risk for Seattle because finding a solid quarterback in the NFL is hard. However, the Seahawks have to aim higher than middling.”
Is it possible that the Rams and Seahawks can spark up a trade where they trade off quarterbacks? The Seahawks will have to add draft picks, but it is something that they can do. Stafford to Seattle will make the Seahawks NFC West favorites.
