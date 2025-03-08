Former GM Says Best Fit for All-Pro Wide Receiver Is Rams
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs will likely need a new home. The Los Angeles Rams are needing at least one more wide receiver.
In a game of receiver roulette, former general manager Mike Tannenbaum said Friday that Diggs and Sean McVay’s club would be a great marriage.
“The Rams,” Tannenbaum said, asked to name the best fit for Diggs on Friday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, “A one-year plug and play. He’s coming off of the injury, the Rams are going to be cap-strapped because there's so many other great players. Maybe it's a one-year contract.”
A one-year contract could be in Diggs’ future because he tore his right ACL in Week 8 last season, in a 23-20 win over Indianapolis on Oct. 27. Placed on season-ending injured reserve, Diggs is still rehabbing from surgery as free agency is set to begin Wednesday.
The injury might delay Diggs from signing immediately. The long list of free-agent wide receivers seems to grow every day. Plus, the Rams’ Cooper Kupp and Seattle’s DK Metcalf, and potentially San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk and Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins, could be traded.
And after Thursday, when Houston agreed to terms to acquire Christian Kirk in a trade with Jacksonville, Diggs is not likely to return to the Texans.
Houston obtained Diggs from the Bills in April and signed him to a revised one-year contract worth $22.52 million. He recorded 496 yards and three touchdowns on 47 receptions in his only year with C.J. Stroud and the Texans.
Prior to his trade to Houston, Diggs spent four highly productive seasons (2020-23) with Josh Allen in Buffalo. A Pro Bowler every year, Diggs registered at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards each season.
A 6-foot, 191-pound veteran out of Maryland, Diggs entered the NFL with the Vikings, who selected him in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2015 draft.
He played his first five NFL seasons in Minnesota, where most remember him for his Minneapolis Miracle touchdown Most remember him for his 61-yard Minneapolis Miracle touchdown with no time remaining in a 29-24 win over New Orleans to send the Vikings to the 2017 NFC Championship Game.
If the Rams aren’t interested, another potential destination for Diggs could be Dallas, where his brother Trevon is a starting cornerback for the Cowboys.
The Rams re-signed wide receiver Tutu Atwell to a one-year, $10 million deal on Thursday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.