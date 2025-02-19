Rams May Not Have Much of a Market for WR Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams wasted no time informing veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp that they planned on trading him this offseason if they could find a trade partner. Kupp has been one of the most dependable players on the team and one of the better wide receivers in the league over the past eight seasons.
However, after winning the Triple Crown and Super Bowl MVP a few seasons ago, Kupp's availability and production have declined. While Kupp was still relatively productive while missing significant time, his production on the field does not match what the Rams are set to pay him in mid-March, forcing the Rams to make a challenging decision for both the team and Kupp.
The veteran wide receiver has been a mainstay and a fan favorite in Los Angeles. Although his health is a concern after he has missed many games recently, the Rams likely could have dealt with the drop in production and the missed games if it were not for the contractual side of Kupp's situation.
NFL insider Mike Florio explained that Kupp's contract is not only the driving force behind the Rams' desire to move him, but his contract could make it tough for the Rams to trade him at all, as other teams may want to pay Kupp the same way they do not want to.
"He’s due a $7.5 million roster bonus on March 15, $5 million of which is fully guaranteed (with offset language, we’re told). A decision is surely coming before the full $7.5 million is earned and payable with no potential reduction," Florio said.
"It all comes down to whether a new team will take on the full $20 million and whether the Rams will pay some of it to get a deal done. If the Rams or the new team expect him to take less and he declines, an outright release becomes a potential option. Regardless, Kupp seems to be destined to continue his career elsewhere."
The Rams are in a tough spot regarding Kupp. They would prefer to get a return on their investment in him. However, the way his contract is set up, that may not be an option. Parting ways with Kupp will not be easy, whether they trade or cut him.
