Van Jefferson's Father Gets Promotion with Cardinals
Van Jefferson is well known for his nuanced routes and technical soundness -- of course, this is not a surprise considering Jefferson's father, Shawn Jefferson has been a wide receiver coach in the NFL since 2007. As the current Arizona Cardinals' wide receiver coach, Shawn Jefferson will be adding on another responsibility: associate head coach.
Shawn Jefferson actually started his career as an NFL wide receiver himself. After being drafted in the 9th round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, he had a 12-year career that saw him additionally play for the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, and Detroit Lions. He finished his receiving career with 470 receptions for 7,203 yards and 29 touchdowns.
After his career as a receiver ended, Shawn Jefferson entered the world of coaching in 2006 when he became an offensive assistant for the Lions, the last team he played for.
After being promoted to wide receivers coach in 2008, Jefferson found himself coaching for numerous teams over the years, including the Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and of course, the Cardinals.
In a lot of ways, Van Jefferson's game is a direct reflection of the high-level coaching he grew up around. Despite not demonstrating any eye-popping speed, his ability to run any route in the route-tree with precision has allowed him to generate significant separation against starting cornerbacks in the NFL.
While it doesn't hurt that he spent much of the 2021 season as the number three receiver behind triple crown winner Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson was able to put up great production with 802 yards and 6 touchdowns on just 50 receptions. This netted him 16 yards per reception, which was the 6th in the league.
On the heels of a season that saw elite efficiency, Van Jefferson looks to continue where he left off -- all while facing his father twice a season.