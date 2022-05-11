Van Jefferson's Father Gets Promotion with Cardinals

The father-son duo continue to climb their way up the NFL ladder.

Van Jefferson is well known for his nuanced routes and technical soundness -- of course, this is not a surprise considering Jefferson's father, Shawn Jefferson has been a wide receiver coach in the NFL since 2007. As the current Arizona Cardinals' wide receiver coach, Shawn Jefferson will be adding on another responsibility: associate head coach.

Arizona Cardinals Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates with teammates Matthew Stafford (9) and Van Jefferson (12) after a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Van Jefferson Detroit Lions

Shawn Jefferson actually started his career as an NFL wide receiver himself. After being drafted in the 9th round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, he had a 12-year career that saw him additionally play for the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, and Detroit Lions. He finished his receiving career with 470 receptions for 7,203 yards and 29 touchdowns.

After his career as a receiver ended, Shawn Jefferson entered the world of coaching in 2006 when he became an offensive assistant for the Lions, the last team he played for.

After being promoted to wide receivers coach in 2008, Jefferson found himself coaching for numerous teams over the years, including the Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and of course, the Cardinals.

In a lot of ways, Van Jefferson's game is a direct reflection of the high-level coaching he grew up around. Despite not demonstrating any eye-popping speed, his ability to run any route in the route-tree with precision has allowed him to generate significant separation against starting cornerbacks in the NFL.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Odell Beckham Jr. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores the go ahead touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 3765 Cooper Kupp Van Jefferson

While it doesn't hurt that he spent much of the 2021 season as the number three receiver behind triple crown winner Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson was able to put up great production with 802 yards and 6 touchdowns on just 50 receptions. This netted him 16 yards per reception, which was the 6th in the league.

On the heels of a season that saw elite efficiency, Van Jefferson looks to continue where he left off -- all while facing his father twice a season.