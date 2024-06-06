Rams Notes: Legal Issues, Defender on the Rise, Rookie LA Knowledge
Rams News: Gun Charges Dismissed for Los Angeles Cornerback
A veteran Los Angeles Rams cornerback got some happy legal news recently, when he saw some gun possession charges get dismissed.
Rams News: Where Standout Defender is Looking to Improve in 2024 Offseason
One of the Horns' top defenders enjoyed a stellar 2023 for the club. But even he knows he has room to grow this summer, and grow he shall. He identifies what specific areas of his game could benefit from some improvement.
Rams News: Byron Young Explains Why He's Benefitting from Offseason in Los Angeles
Second-year Los Angeles linebacker Byron Young may have been named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2023, but he's not stopping there. The 6-foot-2 Tennessee product seems to be savoring every second of his 2024 offseason ahead of his second pro year.
Rams News: Free Agent Super Bowl Champ Pitched for Los Angeles
A 34-year-old former Super Bowl champion has hit free agency. The Rams could benefit from him at his apex, but the question is, just how much does he have left to give?
Rams News: Los Angeles Defender Reveals Which LA Teammate Stands Out in OTAs
In the midst of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), this young Rams defender unpacks which even-younger Ram is impressing him most this summer.
Rams News: Watch Los Angeles Rookies Struggle with Area Trivia
Fans will be surprised by just how much the new crop of Rams struggle with basic L.A. knowledge.