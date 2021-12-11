Rams Will be Without Rookie Cornerback for at Least Three Weeks, Placed on Injured Reserve

The Rams will be without one of their prominent cornerbacks for weeks to come.

The Los Angeles Rams placed cornerback Robert Rochell on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Rochell is dealing with a chest injury and after being put on injured reserve, he'll miss at least the next three games, featuring the Rams' matchups against the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings.

Rams coach Sean McVay described Rochell's injury as "a rib deal" earlier in the week but the injury report referred to it as a chest injury.

Rochell's injury occurred in the first quarter of last week's game against the Jacksonville Jagaurs when he attempted to down a punt on the 1-yard line.

Factoring in Rochell's absence, the Rams' cornerback group will now contain Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams, David Long Jr. and Donte Deayon.

Kickoff for the Rams' Week 14 matchup against the Cardinals is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT inside State Farm Stadium.

