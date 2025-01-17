REPORT: Rams Will Fare Better Against Eagles in Rematch
The last time the Rams and Eagles faced each other, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had a field day against the Rams' defense, registering roughly 300 total yards.
Barkley played so well, and the Rams played so poorly, that the veteran running back finished the game with more yards by himself than the Rams' offense. It was arguably the worst performance of the season for the Rams, as most of their other subpar performances came while they were missing many of their best players.
While the Rams undoubtedly have many things they must be concerned with as the prepare for the Eagles, Los Angeles has played some of their best football of the season over the past few weeks.
The CBS Sports Staff explained why they believe the Rams can bounce back from their disappointing home loss to the Eagles earlier in the season.
"Despite having their NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Vikings moved to Arizona because of the L.A. wildfires, the Rams showed resilience in their win over the Vikings," the CBS Sports Staff said. "They sacked Minnesota starting quarterback Sam Darnold nine times and forced two turnovers in a victory that reinforced a message that they're legitimate contenders in the NFC.
"Since the loss at home to Philadelphia, Los Angeles has won six of its last seven games, the only loss coming against Seattle when the NFC West was already locked up, and head coach Sean McVay chose to rest key starters. Matthew Stafford has thrown one interception in the last two months, and the defense, while leaky throughout the season, had been impressive in scoring areas. The Rams only allow touchdowns on 50% of red-zone possessions, ranking fifth in the NFL."
The Rams are now a different team than when they faced the Eagles previously. However, they are a different team because the Eagles beat them badly last time.
Both teams proved to be among the best in the league during the regular season. Now, they will face each other in the playoffs to confirm which team is better.
Los Angeles must be fully prepared for all the Eagles will throw at them this weekend.
