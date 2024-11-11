Rams-Dolphins: Week 10 Prediction
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) will host the Miami Dolphins (2-6) at Sofi Stadium on Monday Night Football in Week 10. Recent history is on opposite ends for both teams as the Rams ride a three-game win streak and the Dolphins are losers of their last three.
It will be the first meeting as head coaches between Rams' Sean McVay and Dolphins' Mike McDaniel. They were assistant coaches together on the Washington Redskins from 2011-'13 and will be able to show who has the upper hand in this newfound rivalry for the first time.
The Dolphins success has seen a huge decline from a season ago when they made an AFC Wild Card game with an 11-6 record. They are the second-lowest scoring offense (15.5 ppg) and are missing the production from their top offensive players.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had dealt with a serious concussion for most of the season and is just getting back to full form while All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill has been held to just 446 receiving yards and one touchdown through eight games.
This game will mark the first meeting between these two teams at Sofi Stadium since it opened in 2020. They did play in Miami that year with the Dolphins winning 28-17. That has been the only matchup between these two in the past four seasons.
So, who do we see winning when the Rams and Dolphins face off this Monday night? We break it down below.
Prediction: Rams 24, Dolphins 16
The Rams are playing their best football at the most ideal time and are currently on the one of the hottest streaks in the league. They will continue their winning ways by scoring just enough and holding off the Dolphins offense for most of the game.
The Dolphins have been the fourth-best pass defense, allowing 183.1 yards per game through the air. That average will not hold this week as Stafford will throw for over 250 and two touchdowns en route to an eight-point win.
Defensively, the Rams are coming off their best game of the season, forcing three turnovers and earning seven sacks. They will continue to cause issues for Tagovailoa in the pocket while shutting down multiple receiving options. They will need to stop the run game to really hold off the Dolphins.
One of two Rams receivers are going to have a statement game. Veteran Cooper Kupp or young star Puka Nacua will find extreme success at home on Monday night. Ramsey will only be able to guard one of these two and the other should find open space for chunk yardage.
If Stafford plays his game and running back Kyren Williams can have another one of his classic performance, this Rams team should have no trouble taking care of business against a team that they are better than top to bottom.
