Rams News: Bears Star WR Questionable for Matchup With LA
The Los Angeles Rams are set to face the Chicago Bears after a surprising comeback victory against the San Francisco 49ers.
This makes things look particularly dire for Chicago since they'll be going up against a more confident Rams team on top of missing one of their most important offensive weapons.
According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, star wide receiver Keenan Allen is questionable for this Sunday's game against Los Angeles.
Although Allen has just joined the Bears this season, he is an integral part of the Chicago offense, especially with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams at the helm. In his only game with the team so far, Allen recorded four receptions for 29 yards and two first downs.
While those stats aren't anything to write home about, Allen has proven himself to be an elite receiver over his 12-year career.
Allen was selected by the then-San Diego Chargers with the 76th overall pick in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In his first season, Allen recorded 71 receptions for 1,046 yards and eight touchdowns across 15 games.
Allen finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind running back Eddie Lacy of the Green Bay Packers. He was a member of the PFWA All-Rookie Team.
Unfortunately, Allen's next few seasons would be marred by injury. However, he returned with a vengeance in 2017, recording 102 receptions for 1,393 yards and six touchdowns. He was named Comeback Player of the Year for his performance and played in his first Pro Bowl.
Allen would go on to play in six Pro Bowls and recorded a total of 904 receptions, 10,530 yards, and 59 touchdowns across 11 seasons. In total, he has had six seasons where he recorded over 1000 yards.
Allen isn't the only player who was named questionable for this Sunday's game against Los Angeles. Defensive tackle Andrew Billings has been upgraded from "Did Not Practice" to limited, meaning we could see his return soon, and safety Kevin Byard is suffering from a back injury.
Additionally, three players have been named as out for the game. Tight end Stephen Carlson suffered a serious collarbone injury in practice and could be out for multiple weeks, defensive tackle Zacch Pickens has been out with a groin injury since the beginning of the season, and cornerback Terell Smith suffered a hip surgery in last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
