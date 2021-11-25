Rams at Packers Week 12 Preview: Is L.A. Destined to Get Back in the Win Column?

This has the potential of being one of the best NFL games of the 2021 season. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford returns to Lambeau Field after 10 previous games in Green Bay as a member of the Lions.

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur look to keep their streak of not allowing back-to-back losses still on par. Davante Adams and Jalen Ramsey will dance around the Lambeau turf in a cat and mouse game that has all the making of must-see TV, while Aaron Donald presumably beats up on a mangled Packers’ offensive line. After losing to the Packers in the Divisional Round last season, coach Sean McVay and the Rams will get their first shot at redemption.

Here are a few of the top storylines leading into this Week 12 contest:

1. How will the Packers respond to injuries?

The two biggest questions for the Packers are the health of their offensive line and edge rushers. Offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are both out for the time being, as the left side of the Packers' group upfront will be without its two Pro Bowlers. In addition, Green Bay's center Josh Myers remains on injured reserve, meaning three offensive lineman are set to be out, so Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd and Von Miller could all be in-line for a big day.

Defensively, the Packers will be without Za’Darius Smith, possibly Rashan Gary and reserve edge rusher Jonathan Garvin. With Preston Smith lining up against Andrew Whitworth, the Rams will have plenty of resources dedicated to Kenny Clark on the interior. The entire afternoon will be all about attacking matchups. After taking advantage of injuries, Matthew Stafford will need to target Kevin King and Eric Stokes, each of who have a history of struggling to find the ball in the air. Sean McVay will need to queue up plays that design Stafford to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers, taking advantage of matchups and exploiting the Packers' long list of injuries.

2. Can the Rams hold their weight against a top NFC opponent?

Before the bye week, the Rams dropped back-to-back games against the Titans and 49ers. In both games, the Rams' offense looked out of sorts, failing to find rhythm. McVay called fewer running plays, less play action and using primarily wide recevier-heavy formations. While Stafford is quite comfortable in the shotgun, the Rams offensive line has struggled in pass protection in recent contests. San Francisco and Tennessee both created way more pressure on the Rams than any other teams have been able to. A combination of Stafford's mistakes and playing from behind led to both the L.A.'s offense and defensive struggles. Look for McVay to return to his bread and butter on Sunday with more of the running game, jet sweeps and motion in an effort to dethrone former Rams coach Joe Barry’s defense.

3. How impactful will Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller be?

In their Rams debuts, Miller played 66% of the team's defensive snaps while Beckham logged 27% of the offensive snaps. Both were still getting acclimated to their new team, which ultimately limited how much playing time they saw. After serving their Week 11 bye week, all signs point toward an expanded role on Sunday in Green Bay. McVay said this week that Beckham's packages are a "work in progress" but indicated that he's coming along nicely following the week off. Miller is likely to see a full workload, whereas Beckham will presubaly see an increased role but still not to the same extent as other starters on the team.

Season Records: Rams (7-3), Packers (8-3)

Previous Meeting: Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 in the 2020 Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs.

Odds: EVEN

Against the Spread: Rams 4-6; Packers 9-2

Keep An Eye On: Aaron Donald against a banged up Packers’ offensive line.

Rams' Key To Victory: Keep Aaron Rodgers off the field, attack the Packers defensive backs and limit the Green Bay running game.

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

TV: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

Follow the new Ram Digest Twitter account @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.