Rams' Puka Nacua Signs Massive New Endorsement Deal
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has signed an endorsement deal with Gatorade, per Front Office Sports. Gatorade has signed Nacua along with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and flag football player Diana Flores to endorsement deals.
Following a record-breaking rookie season, Nacua has catapulted into stardom and multiple endorsements with major brands. Nacua signed with the Jordan Brand earlier this offseason, and is now joining Gatorade.
Along with these endorsement deals, Nacua has taken part in multiple high-profile events this offseason. He played in celebrity game during the NBA All-Star weekend, and did a jersey swap with Brazilian soccer star Vini Jr.
During the 2023 season, Nacua shocked the NFL by catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. The Rams' fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Nacua set the NFL rookie records for most receptions as a rookie and most receiving yards by a rookie, breaking Jaylen Waddle and Bill Groman's records respectively.
Nacua additionally set the rookie single-game receptions record with 15, and the most receiving yards in a playoff game by a rookie after posting 181 yards against the Detroit Lions in the NFL wildcard round.
Heading into his second NFL season, Nacua has looked to set up his game by training alongside teammate Cooper Kupp and improving his diet. Nacua, who often turned to fast food out of convenience as a rookie, told ESPN's Sarah Barshop he realized his nutrition needed to change when he threw up during his first workouts with Kupp.
"My nutrition definitely did change after starting workouts [with Kupp] because I was like, 'Hey, I can't keep showing up at 6 a.m. and throwing up," Nacua said. "So I was like maybe I'll wait to eat after."
The results from Nacua's changes were evident. "His body is totally different," Rams wide receivers coach Eric Yarber said, via Barshop. "He looks just like Cooper. He's lost so much body fat and gained so much lean muscle, which enabled him to move more efficiently now. And he has better body control. But he did exactly what I said."
Nacua opens up the season with the Rams on Sunday against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.
