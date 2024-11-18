Rising Rams Rookie Continued Growth With Massive Play on Sunday
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) have one of the fastest growing rookie safeties in the entire as Kamren Kinchens continues to ball out, earning his third pick in as many games. The third-round pick from last year's draft has immediately made a lasting impact that has led to mulitple wins this season.
On the final drive of the Rams' win over the New England Patriots (3-8) on Sunday, the Patriots had the ball last and were attempting to put together a game-winning drive, trailing by six points. On third and long, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw the game-sealing interception right to Kinchens.
Kinchens spoke postgame about his mindset along with the rest of the defense as they found their second turnover of the game, winning the game for the Rams. He expressed confidence in his group but recognized the only people that cane beat this defense, is themselves.
"Another drive and especially this game, it was one of those games, not to take anything from New England, but we felt like we were hindering ourselves," Kinchens said. "It wasn't nothing like they were just out beating us, out doing us, out coaching us, or nothing like that. It was penalties and miscommunication on our end. So we knew going into the drive, they didn't have nothing for what we could bring. If we went went out there and executed, it was going to be easy, just like it did."
Rams second-year linebacker Byron Young would sack Maye on the play prior, setting up a third and 13 for the Patriots. The next play would find Kinchens arms and victory formation would ensue for the Rams, earning their fifth win of the season and returning to .500.
Kinchens gave praise to one of his fellow secondary defenders for his psychic manifestation before the Rams took the field on the final drive of the game.
"Got to thank my boy [Cornerback] Cobie Durant, he was the fortune teller," Kinchens said with a smile. "He called it out, he said it was going to be a sack, and he said I was going to catch a pick. So, that's the script writer right there, every week it should be something like that now."
All jokes aside, Kinchens was in the perfect position to catch the interception and utilized his intelligent football knowledge to predict and anticipate what the Patriots were going to scheme up on a play they needed to pass on. Kinchens broke down what he saw behind his face mask on the play.
"#85 [TE Hunter Henry] and #3 [WR Demario Douglas] on the same side, those were their playmakers, feeding both of them throughout the whole game," Kinchens said. "So when it comes down to the last drive, why would they go away to somebody else? Once you see #85 kind of go away and you see Maye just iron three down in the middle of the field, of course it kind of looks open, but I'm over the top. My first initial thought was to punch the ball out or force incomplete, make a tackle. Once I see how the ball was thrown and it was coming right to me and #3 wasn't adjusting, [it] was my opportunity to make a play."
With three interceptions on the season all coming in the past three games, Kinchens has blossomed into one of the featured stars of this Rams defense. The Rams organization has recently been addicted to drafting sneaky second and third round picks that have changed changes for this team.
Kinchens had two interceptions in Week 9 against the Seahawks, including a 103-yard pick six touchdown return. He has been playing his best football very early in his career and his talent and knowledge will only continue to grow. The Rams have somethign special in the rookie safety.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE