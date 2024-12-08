REPORT: Rams' Defense Will Have Its Hands Full vs. Bills
The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will face off inside SoFi Stadium on Sunday in a game both teams need for very different reasons. The Bills aim to keep their unbelievable seven-game win streak alive, and the Rams aim to stay in the NFC West division race and overall playoff hunt.
The Bills are undoubtedly bound for the playoffs, but the Rams have yet to reach that point. The Bills want to secure the best possible playoff seeding, and the Rams are still scratching and clawing to get firmly into the playoffs, which makes this game potentially interesting.
The CBS Sports staff recently released their reasoning for why the Rams can upset the Bills on Sunday.
"The Rams have turned what many projected to be a rebuilding year into one where they have a legitimate chance to win the NFC West and make a playoff run," CBS' Sports staff said. "At 6-6, Los Angeles is one game behind the Seattle Seahawks and two games behind the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card race. A win on Sunday would be greatly beneficial for the Rams' playoff chances going forward.
"Offensively, the Rams remain one of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (2,983 yards, 17 touchdowns, seven interceptions) continues to play at a high level. When healthy, Cooper Kupp (58 catches, 565 yards, five touchdowns) and Puka Nacua (42 catches, 546 yards, two touchdowns) form arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL, and running back Kyren Williams (1,071 total yards, 12 total touchdowns) is having a Pro Bowl-caliber season
The Rams must find a way to get their best players going on both sides of the ball to help keep the game close. The Bills' offense has made many defenses look bad this season, on their way to a 10-2 record.
However, any team can win on any given Sunday, including the Rams this Sunday. However, that will be easier said than done against a formidable Bills team that has been arguably the best team in the entire league through 13 games.
Los Angeles will have to play their absolute best to leave victorious.
