REPORT: Rams Have One of the Best Free Agents on the Market
The Los Angeles Rams lost their playoff matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but their season was still a success.
The Rams repeatedly overcame adversity this season and may have to do so again this offseason, depending on quarterback Matthew Stafford's retirement decision and how free agency goes.
Los Angeles hopes to make another playoff run next season, but must improve their roster this offseason. However, in addition to improving their roster, they must also keep their talented free agents.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network recently ranked the top 100 free agents on the market this offseason, and he gave high praise to a Rams offensive lineman.
Rolfe ranked Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson as the ninth-best free agent on the market this offseason. Rolfe’s rankings prove how critical Jackson has been and will be.
“In his second season as the Rams’ starting left tackle, Alaric Jackson cut his pressure rate allowed from 7.4% in 2023 to 4.7% in 2024,” Rolfe said. “That was the 10th-lowest pressure rate allowed among offensive linemen who played the majority of their snaps at left tackle.
“By raw totals, Jackson also cut his hits allowed in half from eight in 2023 to four in 2024. Jackson turns 27 years old in July and has demonstrated an ability to hold up at the most valued offensive line position, which should earn the former undrafted free agent a lucrative multi-year deal.
Rolfe ranked Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon as the 84th-best free agent of the offseason.
“It has been an intriguing couple of years for Akhello Witherspoon in Los Angeles,” Rolfe said. “In 2023, he posted an impressive 75.7 passer rating against, thanks in large part to three interceptions and a 48.1% completion rate allowed. However, he also allowed five touchdowns in coverage, which is an area that has been a concern in his career at times.
“In the 2024 season, Witherspoon saw his passer rating allowed drop to 96.9. He allowed two touchdowns on 49 targets, with just one interception and a completion rate allowed of 65.3. Those numbers are much closer to his career average. The 2024 season also saw Witherspoon miss four games, which has been an issue throughout his career. He has only played 15 or more games once in that impressive 2023 season, when he played 17 games.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE