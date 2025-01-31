REPORT: Rams Predicted to Land Incredibly Unique Weapon
The Los Angeles Rams entered 2024 boasting one of the most impressive wide receiver duos in the NFL in the form of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. However, things have changed.
Nacua is still great. That much is obvious. But Kupp appears to be on the decline in Los Angeles.
The Rams were clearly phasing Kupp out of the offense late in the season, which has led to speculation that they could trade him. Plus, he has struggled with injuries the past several seasons.
Additionally, Los Angeles lacks a consistent playmaker at tight end.
The Rams absolutely need to add more weapons for Matthew Stafford, especially with Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell both entering free agency.
Pro Football Network recently posted a seven-round mock draft, and it is projecting Los Angeles to land a very unique weapon in the fourth round: Syracuse Orange tight end Oronde Gadsden II.
Here's the thing about Gadsden: he spent his first two years at Syracuse as a wide receiver before changing his position in 2023. He was also productive at both spots.
During his final year at wide out in 2022, Gadsden caught 61 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns. Then, after an injury-shortened 2023 campaign, he hauled in 73 receptions for 934 yards and seven scores as a tight end this past year.
Gadsden stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 210 pounds, so he probably projects to be a big-bodied wide receiver on the NFL level. But the fact that he was able to effectively play both positions in college says a lot about his versatility.
The Rams could absolutely use a distinctive playmaker like Gadsden, who could ultimately prove to be one of the biggest sleepers (and steals) of his draft class.
Los Angeles could definitely afford to get younger in terms of its pass-catching weapons. Outside of Nacua, the Rams don't have a ton of youth at wide out or tight end, so bringing in a young, talented piece like Gadsden could pay major dividends.
Keep this in mind, too: Stafford won't be around for much longer, so it would be nice for the Rams to establish a young nucleus for whoever Stafford's successor will be.
