The Key Stat Rams Need to Dominant to Beat Patriots
The Los Angeles Rams defense has seemed to find some cohesiveness throughout the season thus far and will need to continue to execute to take down the New England Patriots.
From rookies Braden Fiske and Jared Verse to more experienced members of the defensive line Quentin Lake and Darious Williams, the Rams' defense has been a solid core when healthy all season.
The Rams have young players contributing and veteran players teaching, helping the Rams defense to keep their opponents on average to score 24 points per game. While the team ranks among the middle of all teams in defensive numbers, a key to victory for the Rams will need to limit the Patriot's running game.
Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots running back, leads the team this season with 512 rushing yards in 134 carries. The likes of Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, and Drake Maye are men that the Rams defense will need to keep pressure on when the Patriots decide to run the ball.
The Patriots average 114.3 yards per game when rushing, which is 22nd ranked in the NFL. The Rams have a lower average rushing yards than the Patriots do, at 94.1, so the Rams must find ways to limit offense in the running game and force the Patriots to throw.
The Patriots are ranked last in the NFL in average passing yards per game, entering Week 11 with a 156.8-yard average. Matthew Stafford passes the ball enough for the Rams to go into Week 11 ranked eighth in the league in passing average, with 234.6 yards per game.
Per ESPN, the Rams have allowed an average of 127.6 rushing yards against coming into Week 11, which is less than what the Patriots have averaged in their rushing game all season long. While the Patriots are coming off of a game where they recorded 144 rushing yards against the Chicago Bears, over their last three games, they have averaged 122 rushing yards per game.
The Ram's defense as a whole has 24 sacks and nine interceptions. If the Rams' leader in sacks, Jared Verse, with 4.5, sneaks his way through to stop the Patriots quarterback from passing while the defense simultaneously stops the Patriots' rushing game, the Rams could head back home with a victory under their belt.
