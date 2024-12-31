With Playoffs on the Horizon, Rams' Offense Must Improve
The Los Angeles Rams should be riding high as they are officially this season's NFC West champions. However, after their high-powered offense struggled in multiple recent games, they have still gone 9-2 over the previous 11 games.
Still, Rams head coach Sean McVay noted the Rams' normally-explosive offense must improve as the playoffs get closer.
He explained what it is he wishes Los Angeles' offense could improve at.
“It is, and here's what I would say. I think the Niners game and [Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals]," McVay said. "[Saturday against the Cardinals], to me, was frustrating because I think there were a lot of opportunities to execute and make plays that we didn't get ourselves in rhythm. I thought we played the Jets game the way that we wanted to. The possessions were so limited. The Niners game, the weather was a factor. I'm not going to sit here and pretend like offensively there weren't opportunities to be better..
"[Saturday against the Cardinals], felt a little different than those previous two because there were some chances for us to make plays with guys that we've counted on and there were some chances for me to make a better call in a situation that you know would've given us a better chance to execute. You're not just giving the lip service. The thing that's really hard about offensive football is it truly does take all 11. Sometimes when we're playing really well defensively, one guy can be able to kind of check whoop a** and be able to go make one play and overcome some different things. [Vice President, Communications] Artis [Twyman], you'll have to bleep that one out for me. The other thing is you're so reliant on everybody to be able to do their jobs.
"That's what you love about offensive football. That's why I think football in general is the greatest team sport that there is. Yesterday, I don't think there's one thing I can point to. I could go on and on about some of the things that, starting with me, but then also about our execution in terms of getting connected in the run game, targeting the right way, and making sure that the ball's going where it should go. Guys that I know are capable of playing the way that we've seen, if they do that, I know that it's not as far as sometimes it can feel like.
McVay knows there will be no excuses when the postseason arrives. The Rams must be ready to go.
"Ultimately, we have to be able to do it," McVay said. "The thing I will say that I'm not going to take for granted is that we could start fast, but if we're not finishing and finding a way to score, then we're sitting here with a lot different conversation. I did think that that field goal, even though we'd love to end up with a touchdown, was a critical factor to go up four when the drives were at a minimum based on how they were possessing the football, especially in the second half.”
