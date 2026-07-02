Aaron Donald’s Potential Return Has One Clear Historical Comparison

As the Los Angeles Rams get closer to training camp, the conversation around an Aaron Donald return continues to heat up. While neither side has a timeline, there continues to be a growing sense that a Donald return is a possibility.

While un-retiring isn’t uncommon in the NFL, players typically don’t come back after leaving the game for a few years. Philip Rivers returned to the Indianapolis Colts after being gone for five years, but it was still only for a few games. While Tom Brady and Brett Favre retired and then came back, it was all done in the same offseason.

Reggie White Offers the Best Blueprint

Donald returning after a two-year absence wouldn’t be unprecedented, but it’s certainly not common. Reggie White was a First-Team All-Pro when he retired in 1998. White returned after the 1999 season to play with the Carolina Panthers at 39 years old.

Following the 2000 season, Deion Sanders retired at 33. Sanders took three years off before returning to play with Ray Lewis and the Baltimore Ravens. Sanders actually played for two more years before retiring again following the 2005 season.

White’s return is probably the most similar to Donald’s if he were to return to the Rams. Even still, White was only out of the game for a year, but he was 39. Donald has been out of the game for two years, but he is still 35.

When White returned in 2000, it was for a chance to play near his home in North Carolina and he missed the locker room. If Donald were to return in 2026, it would be for a chance to win another Super Bowl and play alongside Myles Garrett.

What Version of Donald Would the Rams Get?

If Donald were to return, it’s fair to wonder what level of player the Rams would be getting. That's something that the Rams would have to consider before signing him to a contract. White’s 2000 season was the worst of his career. He started every game, but had just 5.5 sacks. It was far below his level after winning Defensive Player of the Year in his final season with the Green Bay Packers.

“He certainly wasn't what he once was,” said Panthers head coach George Seifert following the 2000 season. “Everybody realized and understood that. But he was still an effective player and made plays for us and was a contributor in the locker room.”

With a Super Bowl win and three Defensive Player of the Year awards, it would be almost impossible for Donald to tarnish his legacy. Still, it would be hard to watch Donald play as a shell of his former self.

In Donald’s last season, he was still a First-Team All-Pro and had eight sacks. However, after five consecutive seasons of 10 or more sacks, Donald failed to reach that mark in each of his last two years. That’s not to say that he still wasn’t playing at a high level or wasn’t productive.

Why This Rams Situation Is Different

Unlike White and the Panthers, the Rams are more experienced and in a position to compete. In 2000, the Panthers were in their fifth year of existence and White played more of a mentorship role to young players like Mike Rucker. Donald will be playing alongside more seasoned players such as Garrett, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, and Byron Young. Donald mentored Young and Turner during his final season in 2023. Those players have since developed into stars of their own.

Even if Donald is 60 percent of what he was when he retired, that’s still a quality starter in the NFL and someone who can contribute on the defensive line. He may not be the dominant force that he was, but he’d be coming back younger than both White and Sanders.

Unlike in 2021, the Rams wouldn’t need Donald to be the superstar that carries the defense. That player is Garrett. Even if he isn’t at that level anymore, the Rams simply need him to provide a spark and be disruptive in key moments. That may be enough to help the Rams win a Super Bowl in 2026.

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