Eric Dickerson Weighs In on Aaron Donald, Puka Nacua, and Rams' Super Bowl Outlook

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson has been one of the most respected voices around the Los Angeles Rams. When the team moved back to L.A., Dickerson became more involved in the organization and joined the front office in 2017 as vice president of business development.

As the Rams manage high expectations in 2026, Dickerson recently talked with Rams On SI to share his thoughts on several of the biggest storylines around the team, including Aaron Donald’s potential return, Puka Nacua’s contract situation, and the team’s outlook for the season.

On Monday, Dickerson took part in a Rams community event in partnership with Edwards Lifesciences and their Off the Sidelines initiative, encouraging fans to take charge of their heart health through free heart valve screenings and education.

“I think that we all need to take care of our health, especially our heart,” said Dickerson. “I mean, you're over 50 years old, you need to get your heart valves checked. I think that when you are at the age of 50 plus you need to have your heart valves checked and I think Edwards Lifesciences, working with the Rams is the right thing to do.”

Dickerson Weighs in on Aaron Donald's Potential Return

One of the biggest stories around the Rams during training camp has been the potential return of Aaron Donald. After retiring following the 2023 season, Donald has been considering a return since the Rams traded for Myles Garrett.

Sean McVay noted over the weekend that things were trending upward and that if Donald were to return to the Rams, it would be after the team returned to Woodland Hills next week.

“Aaron Donald is a specimen, but I still say this – he's 35 years old. He's not the 22-year-old Aaron Donald. I think the appealing thing for him to come back is playing with Myles Garrett and then that defense,” said Dickerson. “But if anyone can do it, it would be Aaron Donald, but I think he still would have to take his time. He's one of the greatest players that I've ever seen play, you know, on the defensive line.”

While there has been a lot of speculation on whether Donald will return, it’s worth wondering what level of player they are getting. When Donald retired, he was at the top of his game and healthy. There are a lot of challenges and adjustments Donald would face if he did come back, especially being gone for two years.

“I just think about the contact level. You've done it, but you haven't done it in two years,” said Dickerson. “Anything can happen because, you know, football is a true contact sport. You hurt things that you didn't even know you had on your body. I think that's the big thing, and I'll say it again – he's 35, not 25.”

Finding the Right Balance Between Kyren Williams and Blake Corum

Last season, the Rams had one of the best running back duos in the NFL in Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Williams remained the steady back who can run between the tackles as Corum added explosiveness and creativity. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams’ backfield become even more of a committee next season, but finding the right balance will be key.

“I think both of them are a little bit different from each other. You know, and that's what it comes down to. It comes down to a situation,” said Dickerson. “If it's a pass blocking situation, if it's third and long and they want to pass block, Kyren Williams, he's a better pass blocker. He's a little bit bigger.”

Heading into 2026, the Rams could lean even more into the 12 and 13 personnel packages that they found success with last season. Throughout the Sean McVay era, the Rams have evolved their run game from being a wide zone team operating out of 11 personnel to running more duo and utilizing more tight ends.

“Well, it's good to have three tights. We just got triple tights when I played and it's great because you know it's a run set,” said Dickerson. “But the thing is, now the tight ends are not just blockers. They're big guys, they can run routes, and it's hard for a linebacker or a safety to cover them. I think that's what the Rams have right now, and that makes it difficult. That's what Sean McVay wants; he wants to try to stretch the defense and put a defense in an uncompromising position.”

Dickerson Believes Rams Should Extend Puka Nacua Now

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Given his recent off-the-field situations, the Rams are seemingly planning to wait on Nacua. From a team perspective, it makes sense that they would want to wait to ensure that Nacua has matured and is taking the right steps. At the same time, the price to re-sign him is only going to continue going up, especially if Nacua plays like he has the last three years.

“I think they should get it done right now. I mean, look, Puka is a young kid. He's young, I get it. You're young, you're in your 20s, you're making money, you're playing pro football, and you're having fun,” said Dickerson. “You know, as time goes on, he'll mature. I really believe they should get him signed while they can, because, if he has another great year, the price goes even up more. That's the problem. And the way he's been playing, the price is gonna keep going up. And I'll tell you what, if we don't give it to him, somebody else will.”

The One Thing Dickerson Would Change About the Rams' Uniforms

Earlier this offseason, the Rams released two new uniform sets. Both sets were throwback-inspired, with one commemorating the 1951 championship team and the other honoring the Fearsome Foursome era.

“Well, you know, the white uniform I kind of like with the old blue. I kind of like that one. My big thing is the helmet. I'm still stuck on the helmet. I just can't get over that. I cannot, sorry, I can't shake it. I just wish that they would go back to the old helmet. But, you know, that's not my call.”

Why Health Will Determine the Rams' Super Bowl Season

It’s no secret that the Rams are entering a season with high expectations. After trading for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, this is a team that is once again all-in on winning a Super Bowl. They arguably have the best roster in the NFL and there’s a reason why they are Super Bowl favorites.

“I think the most important thing is to stay healthy. That's what it comes down to,” said Dickerson. “If you can stay healthy, you look at this team on paper, they're probably the best team in the National Football League. But the big thing is you have to stay healthy and things have to work out. In football, you're going to get bad breaks, but you can't get too many bad breaks. I think it's the breaks and I think the most important thing is that this team can stay healthy.”

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