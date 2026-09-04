What the Rams’ Week 1 Depth Chart Tells Us About the Roster

As the Los Angeles Rams get ready to play the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, they have officially released their Week 1 depth chart. While there aren’t too many surprises, the first depth chart of the season is certainly notable. Even if the depth chart is mostly what was expected, there are still a few things worth pointing out.

Rams Depth Chart | Rams Media

Stetson Bennett Gets the Early Edge Over Ty Simpson

Following Ty Simpson’s debut in the preseason, the Rams seemed to acknowledge that they had a quarterback competition. McVay didn’t make a decision prior to the preseason finale, but the Week 1 depth chart seems to suggest that Stetson Bennett will be Matthew Stafford’s backup.

If one thing is clear, it’s that the gap between Bennett and Simpson isn’t large. Ideally the Rams won’t have to turn to either player during the season, but it seems the coaching staff values Bennett’s experience, at least right now.

Rams Still Don’t Have a Clear Hierarchy at Tight End

It was very noticeable on the initial depth chart of the preseason that the Rams didn’t have a clear hierarchy at tight end. Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen were listed together at one tight end spot while Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson were listed together at the other.

That has remained the case as the team heads into Week 1. While they aren’t exactly listed together,the Rams list the players with an ‘OR’ designation. That would imply that the Rams plan to have a heavy rotation at the tight end position with Max Klare as the clear TE5.

With Justin Dedich and Keagen Trost on injured reserve to start the season, Dylan McMahon is the backup at center while Bill Murray is Steve Avila’s backup at left guard. David Quessenberry is also the backup at both tackle spots.

Rams Reveal Their Wide Receiver Pecking Order

Prior to the preseason finale, the Rams traded for Tutu Atwell and then kept seven wide receivers on the initial 53-man roster. Atwell appears to be last in the pecking order, as he is listed behind Puka Nacua, Jordan Whittington, and Xavier Smith. He’s also the only fourth-string wide receiver on the depth chart. At the other wide receiver spot, the Rams have Davante Adams, Konata Mumpfield, and CJ Daniels.

The defensive side of the ball was pretty straightforward. Aaron Donald was listed as a starter ahead of Braden Fiske, which shouldn't come as a surprise. Donald and Fiske will likely rotate in that spot.

Rams Keep Familiar Faces on Special Teams

Special teams will be a heavy focus this season as the Rams look to avoid a repeat of last year. Smith remains the team’s starting punt returner with Mumpfield listed as his backup. On the kick return line, the Rams have Jordan Whittington alongside Ronnie Rivers.

For the most part, weekly depth charts should be taken with a grain of salt. If teams weren’t required to release one, they likely wouldn’t. However, the Week 1 depth chart can still provide some insight into how the Rams view their roster.

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