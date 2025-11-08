Rams Officially Know Which Rival QB They Will Face
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams now officially know which quarterback they'll face when they play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara.
Both Brock Purdy and Mac Jones have been dealing with lingering injuries.
"49ers QB Mac Jones will start again Sunday in place of Brock Purdy, who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams due to his turf toe injury," reported ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Purdy has been dealing with his injury since week one and Jones did start in the 49ers win over the Rams in week five.
In the 26-23 defeat to the 49ers, the Rams allowed Jones to pass for 342 yards and two touchdowns, while he was literally on one leg. Earlier this week, several members of the Rams spoke on Jones.
Jared Verse
“He’s definitely been successful," stated Verse. "You saw his game against us. You saw how successful he was in being able to do this, being able to do that. Even when we were able to get to him and hit him in the pocket, he was still able to stay poised. He's a good quarterback. I tell everybody, it doesn't matter if you were first or second, if you're an NFL quarterback you are one of the best in the world. He's a good quarterback.”
Chris Shula
“He's a stud," stated Shula. "He operates their offense exactly like they want him to. Obviously, he's going to hit his back foot and if his read's there, he’s going to be able to get the ball out. He's making plays. You can tell he trusts his coach and his coaches trust him and he has a lot of good play makers around him. You can tell he wants to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers and let those guys go. He's done an excellent job so far.”
Shula would also credit Jones' effectiveness at navigating the Rams' defense, doing what he had to do to get the ball to the 49ers' premier playmakers.
