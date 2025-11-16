Ram Digest

5 Bold Predictions For the Rams-Seahawks Showdown

The Los Angeles Rams have met high expectations but will they rise to the occasion in this defining matchup?

Brock Vierra

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on their biggest challenge yet when they play the Seattle Seahawks and with two top teams come high expectations. With that being said, here are five bold predictions for Sunday's matchup.

1. Jaylen McCollough records his first interception of the season

Jaylen McCollough
Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jaylen McCollough (2) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This game will come down to many factors, with one of them being how much the Rams will be able to put their dime package on the field. I believe the Rams' defense will be able to stop the Seattle rushing attack enough to force them to go to the pass. McCollough's ability to blitz and cover should bait Sam Darnold into throwing a pick to him.

2. Kamren Kinchens has a game to remember

Kamren Kinchens
Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) celebrates a fumble recovery with teammates during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams are relying on both Kam Curl and Kamren Kinchens to protect their defensive shield and the Seahawks have multiple players who can puncture it. Kinchens is tasked with protecting the top, especially when Curl sinks into the box. Kinchens was masterful against the Seahawks last season and should repeat.

3. Terrance Ferguson cuts through the Seattle defense

Ferguson is a matchup nightmare, especially for a Seahawks defense that struggles to guard athletic tight ends who double as a slot receiver. Trey McBride went off against Seattle last week and the Rams have been at the forefront of the future regarding tight ends.

Terrance Ferguson
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ferguson should be efficient. I see at least three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in his future.

4. Kyren Williams scores multiple times again

Kyren Williams
Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) is seen prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Williams loves to play against the NFC West for some reason, with most of his signature performances coming against a rival of the Rams. Williams has six games with multiple touchdowns against Seattle, and with the Rams' offense humming, Williams' ability as a running back and receiver will be utilized in the red zone.

5. Matthew Stafford solidifies his MVP campaign

Stafford is hitting his peak as a player with his knowledge of the game, arm talent, and Rams' new approach to offensive football leading to statistical success as well as an efficient football product. The Seahawks have a talented defense that induses turnovers so I'm expecting Stafford to emphasize precision over an overall product.

Matthew Stafford
Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Despite that being said, I'm predicting at least 250 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday.

Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.