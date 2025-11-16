5 Bold Predictions For the Rams-Seahawks Showdown
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on their biggest challenge yet when they play the Seattle Seahawks and with two top teams come high expectations. With that being said, here are five bold predictions for Sunday's matchup.
1. Jaylen McCollough records his first interception of the season
This game will come down to many factors, with one of them being how much the Rams will be able to put their dime package on the field. I believe the Rams' defense will be able to stop the Seattle rushing attack enough to force them to go to the pass. McCollough's ability to blitz and cover should bait Sam Darnold into throwing a pick to him.
2. Kamren Kinchens has a game to remember
The Rams are relying on both Kam Curl and Kamren Kinchens to protect their defensive shield and the Seahawks have multiple players who can puncture it. Kinchens is tasked with protecting the top, especially when Curl sinks into the box. Kinchens was masterful against the Seahawks last season and should repeat.
3. Terrance Ferguson cuts through the Seattle defense
Ferguson is a matchup nightmare, especially for a Seahawks defense that struggles to guard athletic tight ends who double as a slot receiver. Trey McBride went off against Seattle last week and the Rams have been at the forefront of the future regarding tight ends.
Ferguson should be efficient. I see at least three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in his future.
4. Kyren Williams scores multiple times again
Williams loves to play against the NFC West for some reason, with most of his signature performances coming against a rival of the Rams. Williams has six games with multiple touchdowns against Seattle, and with the Rams' offense humming, Williams' ability as a running back and receiver will be utilized in the red zone.
5. Matthew Stafford solidifies his MVP campaign
Stafford is hitting his peak as a player with his knowledge of the game, arm talent, and Rams' new approach to offensive football leading to statistical success as well as an efficient football product. The Seahawks have a talented defense that induses turnovers so I'm expecting Stafford to emphasize precision over an overall product.
Despite that being said, I'm predicting at least 250 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday.
