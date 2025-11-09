Ram Digest

5 Questions the Rams Defense Must Answer Against 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams' defense got burned the last time they played the 49ers

Brock Vierra

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) and linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams' defense have been a perpetual force throughout the season, but in their last game against the San Francisco 49ers, the defense failed to be that dominant until late in the game. While they did come through in the end, the defense looks to avoid a repeat and in order to do so, they must answer these five questions.

1. Can the pass rush get home?

In their last game, the Rams sacked Mac Jones a total of one time with Byron Young and Kobie Turner splitting the stat. While Jones was pressured, he was able to get the ball out quickly and despite playing on barely one leg, Jones avoided the big hit and was not affected by the pass rush.

Byron Young
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

While there were multiple reasons the Rams weren't able to get home, can the defensive secondary provide enough coverage for the pass rushers to overcome a well-trained and talented 49ers offensive line?

2. Will the Rams be able to control the pen?

The Rams run their dime package at one of the heaviest rates in the NFL because they're loaded with talented pass rushers and versatile defensive backs. Chris Shula's brilliance comes in how he defends the pass by attacking the passer and the probable passing lanes based on formations and personnel packages.

Chris Shul
May 28, 2024; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula speaks to the media following OTAs at the team training facility at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

They set this up by forcing opponents into third and long situations so will the Rams run defense be able to corral Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers' passing attack from their usual run looks in order to set up Shula's favorite scenario?

3. Jared Verse...what do you want to say?

There is no Rams defender more influential than Jared Verse. Verse's leadership, voice, and amazing play powers the defense. Stopping Verse without dedicating multiple resouces is the only way to stop the Rams so will Verse made his impact known, especially in one on one matchups?

Jared Verse
Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) wearing the NFL gold shield patch during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

4. What is the reality of the cornerback situation?

While the Rams do have Darious Williams back, Kendrick Bourne made Los Angeles think he was Jerry Rice in his last appearance. How do the Rams stop the passing attack and do they have roster to do it?

5. How do you avoid a repeat of last time without exposing another weakness?

The Rams will take away the short passing game but will open up another issue for Kyle Shanahan to exploit. When the Rams' defense gets chin checked, can they recover in enough time to win?

