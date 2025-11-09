5 Questions the Rams Defense Must Answer Against 49ers
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams' defense have been a perpetual force throughout the season, but in their last game against the San Francisco 49ers, the defense failed to be that dominant until late in the game. While they did come through in the end, the defense looks to avoid a repeat and in order to do so, they must answer these five questions.
1. Can the pass rush get home?
In their last game, the Rams sacked Mac Jones a total of one time with Byron Young and Kobie Turner splitting the stat. While Jones was pressured, he was able to get the ball out quickly and despite playing on barely one leg, Jones avoided the big hit and was not affected by the pass rush.
While there were multiple reasons the Rams weren't able to get home, can the defensive secondary provide enough coverage for the pass rushers to overcome a well-trained and talented 49ers offensive line?
2. Will the Rams be able to control the pen?
The Rams run their dime package at one of the heaviest rates in the NFL because they're loaded with talented pass rushers and versatile defensive backs. Chris Shula's brilliance comes in how he defends the pass by attacking the passer and the probable passing lanes based on formations and personnel packages.
They set this up by forcing opponents into third and long situations so will the Rams run defense be able to corral Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers' passing attack from their usual run looks in order to set up Shula's favorite scenario?
3. Jared Verse...what do you want to say?
There is no Rams defender more influential than Jared Verse. Verse's leadership, voice, and amazing play powers the defense. Stopping Verse without dedicating multiple resouces is the only way to stop the Rams so will Verse made his impact known, especially in one on one matchups?
4. What is the reality of the cornerback situation?
While the Rams do have Darious Williams back, Kendrick Bourne made Los Angeles think he was Jerry Rice in his last appearance. How do the Rams stop the passing attack and do they have roster to do it?
5. How do you avoid a repeat of last time without exposing another weakness?
The Rams will take away the short passing game but will open up another issue for Kyle Shanahan to exploit. When the Rams' defense gets chin checked, can they recover in enough time to win?
