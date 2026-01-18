Rams Announce Inactives List Before Bears Playoff Showdown

CHICAGO, IL. The Los Angeles Rams have finalized their roster before their Divisional Round contest against the Chicago Bears. The Rams look to advance to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 2021 season as the Bears look to do the same for the first time since the 2010 season.

Inactives List

QB Stetson Bennett

WR Tutu Atwell

DB Derion Kendrick

RB Jarquez Hunter

DB Tanner Ingle

OL D.J. Humphries

Instant Analysis

Tutu Atwell is the biggest surprise. To me, this means the Rams are going to be in multiple tight end formations all night as Atwell wasn't on the injury report this week, meaning this is a healthy scratch.

Tanner Ingle and Elias Neal were both activates from the practice squad. Both men are inactive.

Getting Kevin Dotson Back

The Los Angeles Rams welcomed back Kevin Dotson from injury this week. The star guard has missed the Rams' previous three contests. With the inactives being set, Dotson is confirmed to be back in the lineup and will start for the Rams.

Earlier this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke on what Dotson's return means to the organization.

“It means a lot," stated McVay. "I think what's great is like we've talked about, [Offensive Lineman] Justin Dedich has done an amazing job. I think there’s been a lot of guys that when they've been asked to be able to step up, they've delivered. I’ve been really proud of the depth of the group that we have. To be able to get a physical player [back], his energy, his swag and his presence is excellent for us."

"I do feel a lot of confidence in Justin, but the expectation and the anticipation is Kevin's going to be ready to go and start. He had a good day yesterday and he's got that good look in his eye. I know he’s missed being out there with the guys. He’s stayed engaged and it's exciting to have him back.”

Stafford added his own thoughts during his Wednesday presser.

“He's a mountain of a man," stated Stafford. "He's a beast. When he was playing this year, I thought he was one of the best guards, if not the best guard in the league. If we can get him back, that would be a huge boost. His physicality, his ability to go out there and play is great, but also just the energy he brings. If you guys see him celebrating sometimes when we do good stuff… He's a great guy to have out there and be around. If not, I thought [Offensive Lineman Justin] Dedich played really well last week and we'll roll with him again.”

