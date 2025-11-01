Rams Davante Adams Makes 2025 Ambitions Clear
The Los Angeles Rams were witnesses to greatness two weeks ago when Davante Adams scored three touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and while Adams enjoyed his week off, the BYE allowed others to advance up the NFL leaderboards.
With some ground to make up, Adams has made his 2025 priorities clear. He wants to dominate while doing his part to help the team win.
Adams on His Performance
After having such a day, Adams was asked on Wednesday if there was any part of him that didn't want a break.
“Oh, hell yeah," stated Adams. "I told [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] that. I was like, ‘I wish we could keep rolling at this point.’ The other part is seeing other people keep playing and then they keep doing this and you’re like, ‘Damn, I just had to sit around for a week.’ The mature thing to think is that we would appreciate it regardless, but the competitor in me definitely wants to keep going sometimes, especially when the body feels good.”
McVay On Adams' Mindset
Rams head coach Sean McVay recalled the conversation he and Adams held after the Jaguars win.
“Oh yeah," stated McVay. "We were talking and he was like, ‘Man, I don't want to have a week off.’ I said, ‘Hey, just enjoy it. We have no control over that. Enjoy your beautiful family.’ He was able to do that. I think sometimes when you feel like you got some good momentum going, but expect him to be able to continue that momentum. He's had a great week. He and [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford], it's really cool just to watch that organically unfold where there's a comfort in terms of their dialogue and their discussion."
"You're talking about two great players continuously getting on the same page. I think what was really cool about that week of, what you guys all saw was the three touchdowns, but what we all saw was the week of preparation and the intentionality. We always talk about practice, preparation and performance equaling game reality. That was truly on display really from our group as a whole, but especially for some of the cool things that you witnessed."
"The other two completions that he had, it was great bench cut that he and Matthew connected on when the weather was, you couldn't really appreciate it from the TV, but it started to rain again. You're in the high fringe on a second-and-10 [yards]. Then another play action that he hit on kind of like a deep curl route on the inside edge of the numbers that was a big catch. He drew a bunch of PIs too. He's been awesome. I do recall that conversation, but here we are. This is all we can control and I expect him to be able to have a good week. He's had a great week so far and it's a great challenge this week.”
