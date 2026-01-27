The Rams Have to Address Glaring Issue In Team Philosophy

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After a season in which Special Teams issues caused more losses for the Los Angeles Rams than anything else, it's time for the Rams to ask the tough questions following their exit from the playoffs.

McVay on Sunday Night

After Xavier Smith's two muffed punts, one in which was recovered by Seattle that the Seahawks immediately turned into a touchdown, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on the incident.

"I know," stated McVay. "It's tough, because X-man (Xavier Smith) has been so reliable, and he

bobbed the first one. We were lucky to get back on it. That one, it was costly. I love him. He's



done a great job. And obviously Kyren (Williams) did a nice job being able to field it from that



point on."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) drops a punt return during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"That was a tough one where we get a great stop coming out of the second half. You feel like you'll be able to get some good momentum. Then they score on the very first play after we turn it back over to open it up to an 11-point lead. I love the way that offensively we went right down the field in four plays. I just thought there was a lot of resolve, a lot of resilience from our group. And we just came up short today.

Smith's bad play was the cherry on top of what was an awful season of Special Teams execution for the Rams .

The Questions Moving Forward

Special Teams this season has been a mess. There is no way to properly describe the continuous letdown of the unit without being candid about the reasons behind it. It's not coaching, it's roster construction.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant special teams coach Ben Kotwica after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

However, does the fix mean a new Special Teams Coordinator is required? The first question the Rams will need to ask themselves is if Ben Kotwica and by extension his assistant Matthew Harper are the right men for the job. Kotwica, who began the year as Chase Blackburn's assistant, was elevated when Blackburn was fired after the Rams' regular-season loss is Seattle.

Harper, who signed on when Kotwica was elevated, has barely been a member of the organization but from all accounts, he's a respected voice in the league.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams placekicker Harrison Mevis (92) shakes hands with tight end Davis Allen (87) after kicking a thirty-two yard field goal against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Once that question is asked and answered, the next question must be about what purposeful steps will the Rams take in free agency and in the draft to properly address their issues.

The Rams have the ability to bring back Harrison Mevis and Jake McQuaide next season and Ethan Evans is eligible for an extension. However, it will be who the Rams bring in for their protection teams that will make the difference.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams long snapper Jake McQuaide (44) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Rams continue to employ this ideology of retrofitting players to fit the needs of the team, they will once again have a scenario where the lineup is constantly changing, and stability will not have the time to come about.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.