Intriguing NFL Draft Prospects Remaining in CFP for Rams

The College Football Playoff has given us some exciting games to watch. One of Indiana, Oregon, Miami, or Ole Miss will hoist the CFP trophy in just a few weeks.

The playoff has also given the Los Angeles Rams’ scouting department work to do, as plenty of intriguing, next-level talent has shown out in these postseason games.

The Rams have 10 picks to use in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they will almost certainly be interested in how these games go. The talent level in the CFP semifinals will be too rich to pass up.

So, who are some of the more intriguing potential draft prospects still playing in the playoff? Let’s break down a few names who could interest the Rams.

Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive line Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) in the first quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Arguably the best offensive lineman in the draft class, the Rams would have to use their first-round pick on Mauigoa.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mauigoa has only allowed 11 pressures all season and has not allowed a sack in 10 straight games. He has played right tackle for almost all of his college football career.

Rob Havenstein is set to hit free agency, and if the Rams want to restart the clock at right tackle, they could make Mauigoa their right tackle of the future. He is an excellent pass-blocker whose toughness will make it difficult for opposing defensive linemen to get to his quarterback.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes the ball during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most exciting success stories in recent memory, the Division II Ferris State transfer has the Rebels on the cusp of a natty.

Chambliss has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,660 yards, 21 touchdowns, and only three interceptions this season at Ole Miss. He took down Georgia in the Sugar Bowl to help the Rebels advance to the semifinals.

With a blend of size, arm strength, accuracy, and mobility, Chambliss’ stock should only rise as he continues through the CFP and eventually the draft process. He may be an intriguing developmental quarterback for Sean McVay .

Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) runs after Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick (16) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A Purdue transfer, Thieneman has helped spark one of the best defenses in college football.

Thieneman has totaled 296 tackles, 10 for loss, two forced fumbles, 14 passes defended, eight interceptions, and two sacks at Purdue and Oregon. He has high-level IQ and athleticism that allows him to make plays around the ball.

The Rams just re-signed Quentin Lake , but adding a player like Thieneman, who can play all over the defensive backfield, would be a good investment. He is likely a day two pick.

