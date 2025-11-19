Rams Mailbag: The Franchise Takes Control of the NFC West
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are sitting in first place in the NFC West and with their top position comes questions from the fan base. Let's answer them.
I think Seattle tried to do exactly what the ‘49ers did to us in our first meeting, which resulted in a loss. If it wasn’t for the 4 ints, they would have succeeded easily. Is the blueprint out there!?
Yes but not really. Having an idea is one thing and executing it is another. I have an idea on how I would stop a Davante Adams' goal line fade but chances of me executing are slim to none, and that's what the league is realizing right now. While Seattle was effective at stopping the Rams on offense, they also have the defensive personnel to do so and outside of maybe Philadelphia, and even that's doubtful due to their issues at defensive back, only Seattle has the players to implement that blueprint with the hope it will actually succeed.
On top of that, I also think McVay found the answer on how to beat Seattle, and it's going to involve going back in time philosophically.
With the rise of Forbes, the addition of McCreary, & AW coming back, who is most likely to get dropped? (What position if you don't want to say names)
Great question. Officially, we have no idea because the Rams themselves are still trying to figure things out. There are many options out there but Emmanuel Forbes having a permanent role is the only guarantee. While his usage has varied, his play has remained consistent, and he's been a member of the Rams' three-man rotation all season.
McCreary will likely be part of the Rams' slot corner rotation and while they didn't need one before, they'll need one now that Quentin Lake is expected to miss some time. He'll likely split snaps with Jaylen McCollough and Josh Wallace.
For Ahkello Witherspoon, he's still a ways out from coming back and there's no guarentee he'll be back this season. On top of that, who knows if he's game ready. With that being said, it's doubtful the Rams run a four man rotation so if Witherspoon does play, Darious Williams probably gets rotated out since that's what the Rams were planning on doing this season.
I think the Rams are the best team in the league. This is more of an opinion for you. When Sean says, “stats are for losers”. Who is he talking about and which outlets, and podcasters?
All of media. Bascially, it's his way of saying that the only thing that matters is the win but it's McVay's common response to questions regarding the statistical success of the team. As the only saying goes, don't take credit for the successes if you're not willing to take credit for the failures. Plus, stats only tell one part of the story.
What’s the latest on #4. Any timetable for his return? Decision timetable on Mevis/Karty?
Witherspoon's time line has not changed. I wouldn't expect movement on him until December but the Rams could open up his window in the coming days if not weeks, depending on where he is in his recovery.
Next week regarding kickers is what we're looking at.
Also, what’s the plan for the opened practice squad spot from today? We bringing Matt Gay in? Another corner?
Nope. The Rams would end up signing LB Jesse Luketa. Besides, I think McVay is over all the changes on Special Teams.
