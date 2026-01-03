Rams Reveal Massive Developments in Final Regular Season Injury Report

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams released their final injury report of the 2025 NFL regular season, stating massive returns for the Rams while the Arizona Cardinals appear to be without multiple players.

Los Angeles Rams

Did Not Participate

Byron Young (Rest), Josh Wallace (Ankle), and Kevin Dotson (Ankle). Wallace and Dotson will miss the game. Quentin Lake will miss the game, meaning that Roger McCreary, Derion Kendrick, and Jaylen McCullough should rotate at the slot corner position.

It's unknown if Dotson will be ready for the playoffs.

Limited

Blake Corum (Ankle), Davante Adams (Hamstring), Alaric Jackson (Knee), Omar Speights (Ankle), and Kyren Williams (Ankle).

Jackson and Speights are expected to play. All five players enter the game listed as questionable.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“We'll see how today goes," stated McVay when asked if Adams, Corum, and Williams will play. "That'll be a big indicator of what that looks like. I feel good about Kyren. Kyren was able to have a good practice load yesterday. Davante was able to get out there and go through individual. He felt really good. We'll get Blake out there and I'll have a better sense of that. Today will give us a little bit more clarity.”

Full

Braden Fiske (Ankle), Xavier Smith (Chest), Tyler Higbee (Ankle), Quentin Lake (Elbow), and Jaylen McCollough.

Higbee is questionable to play while Lake is out. Lake will play in the Wild Card round.

McVay on the Health of His Roster

The Rams appear to be getting healthy at the right time, and with the players returning, the Rams will be able to properly operate their offense and defense at near full strength. Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on his roster coming together for the playoffs.

“I feel good," stated McVay. "I think we're getting healthy at the right time. We've had some injuries and we've had some guys that have been out of the lineup. There is a reason why those guys that have been missed are our starters because they give us the best chance to play at the optimum levels. I do feel good. You ask about Kevin [Dotson]. I'm interested to see how he's feeling, but I do feel good. I thought [Tight End Tyler] Higbee looked really good."

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks in a press conference after a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"I think we'll be able to start him and I expect him to be able to play this week, depending on if today goes well. As far as ‘Q’ [Quentin Lake], I thought he looked good. He was able to get out there and move around a little bit. He would be a guy that our expectations and our plans are for him to be able to play in the Wild Card Round.”

Arizona Cardinals

Did Not Participate

Evan Brown (Personal), and Marvin Harrison Jr (Foot/Heel). Harrison Jr was removed from the injury report as he was put on injured reserve, ending his 2025 NFL season. Brown is out for the game.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Calais Campbell (Rest) had the day off. This could be Campbell's last NFL game as he contemplates retirement or returning for his 19th NFL season.

Limited

Josh Sweat (Ankle/Knee). Sweat will be questionable.

Full

Budda Baker (Concussion/Thumb), Hjalte Froholdt (Elbow), Will Johnson (Thumb), Kelvin Beachum (Rest), and Max Melton (Heel).

